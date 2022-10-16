UAE vs Netherlands T20 World Cup LIVE score updates: UAE make steady start after opting to bat

The T20 World Cup is underway and Namibia scripted a big upset in the opening fixture of the tournament. The team defeated Asian Champions Sri Lanka by 55 runs and now it's time for the second match of the day. In the second fixture of the day, UAE are up against the Netherlands and the match is being played at the GMHBA Stadium in South Geelong. UAE have managed to secure one win in their recent five T20I matches, while their opponent Netherlands have won two in the same number of ties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is the LIVE scorecard of the match:

1:55 PM IST - Five overs are done and UAE have reached 26/0. Suri is batting on 7 off 16 balls, Wasim is batting on 15 off 14 balls.

1:35 PM IST - The match is underway. Chirag Suri and Muhammad Waseem will open for UAE. Fred Klaassen leads the attack for Holland.

1:25 IST PM - United Arab Emirates and Netherlands have announced their playing XIs for the upcoming match.

UAE playing XI: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Aayan Afzal Khan, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

Netherlands playing XI: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1:16 IST PM - Toss update! Chundangapoyil Rizwan has won the toss and United Arab Emirates have opted to bat.

1:00 IST PM - The match gets underway at 1:30 pm as per IST.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail