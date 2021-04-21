Home / Cricket / UAE's Qadeer banned for five years for corruption
cricket

UAE's Qadeer banned for five years for corruption

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Representational image.(Archive images)

United Arab Emirates' Qadeer Ahmed Khan has been handed a five-year ban from all cricket after the fast bowler admitted to six breaches of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-corruption code, the governing body said on Wednesday.

The ICC said Khan, who has played 21 limited overs games for UAE, failed to disclose approaches that amount to corrupt conduct and disclosed inside information that might be used for betting purposes.

He was also charged with failing or refusing to cooperate with an investigation and also obstructing or delaying the investigation by concealing relevant information.

"Qadeer Khan is an experienced international cricketer who has received anti-corruption training. He should have avoided the people he knew were corrupt and reported any suspicions immediately," ICC general manager Alex Marshall said.

"He has accepted he did wrong and requested an agreed sanction in place of a tribunal. His five-year period of ineligibility is a reflection of the seriousness of his breaches and the number of charges.

"He has accepted responsibility for his actions and expressed regret for those he has let down."

The ban is backdated to Oct. 16, 2019. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

