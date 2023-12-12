Uganda Women vs Namibia Women Live Score: Match 8 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023 to start at 04:20 PM

Uganda Women vs Namibia Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023. Match will start on 12 Dec 2023 at 04:20 PM

Venue : Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe



Uganda Women squad -

Janet Mbabazi, Prosscovia Alako, Rita Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Lorna Anyait, Stephanie Nampiina, Esther Iloku, Kevin Awino, Consylate Aweko Nimungu, Evelyn Anyipo, Irene Alumo, Malisa Ariokot, Patricia Malemikia, Sarah Akiteng

Namibia Women squad -

Bianca Manuel, Edelle Van Zyl, Mekelaye Mwatile, Yasmeen Khan, Jurriene Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Saima Tuhadeleni, Sune Wittmann, Merczerly Gorases, Irene van Zyl, Naomi Benjamin, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela

Uganda Women vs Namibia Women Live Score, Match 8 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023