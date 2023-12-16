Uganda Women vs Tanzania Women Live Score: 2nd Semi-Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023 to start at 04:20 PM

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dec 16, 2023 03:25 PM IST

Uganda Women vs Tanzania Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Semi-Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023. Match will start on 16 Dec 2023 at 04:20 PM
Venue : Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe

Uganda Women squad -
Janet Mbabazi, Prosscovia Alako, Rita Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Lorna Anyait, Stephanie Nampiina, Esther Iloku, Kevin Awino, Consylate Aweko Nimungu, Evelyn Anyipo, Irene Alumo, Malisa Ariokot, Patricia Malemikia, Sarah Akiteng
Tanzania Women squad -
Fatuma Kibasu, Hudaa Omary, Monica Pascal, Saum Mtae, Agnes Qwele, Aisha Mohamed, Neema Pius, Perice Kamunya, Saumu Hussein, Shufaa Mohamedi, Mwajabu Salum, Mwanamvua Ushanga, Sheila Kizito, Sophia Jerome

Follow all the updates here:

  Sat, 16 Dec 2023
    Uganda Women vs Tanzania Women Match Details
    2nd Semi-Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023 between Uganda Women and Tanzania Women to be held at Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe at 04:20 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

