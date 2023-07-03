Uma Chetry: Farm hand to keeping wickets for India

A modest household in Bokakhat town near Assam’s Kaziranga National Park erupted in joy on Sunday night. After a long and a tiring day, cricketer Uma Chetry's family, including her parents and three brothers, celebrated the 21-year-old's inclusion in India’s T20 and ODI squads for the upcoming Bangladesh tour while the player was in Guwahati at the state camp.

Their prayers had been answered as Uma, who quit studies after completing matriculation to play cricket and help boost her parents’ modest earnings as daily wagers by working in local farms, was one step away from realising her dream. The wicketkeeper-batter impressed the national selectors in the recent U-23 Emerging Asia Cup in Hong Kong, which India A won by beating Bangladesh in the final.

Uma is the first woman cricketer from Assam to be selected to the India squad, with the selectors leaving out Bengal’s ‘keeper-batter Richa Ghosh.

Life hasn’t been easy for the Chetry family, which has facing financial crunch for long. Uma's brothers pulled the local 'tam tam' (rickshaw cart) for survival and to see their sister play for India one day.

“Uma has been such a blazing cricketer for Assam in recent years. Her performances in domestic matches have elevated the Assam team in the points table. It has been hard for her due to poverty. Her talent behind the wicket speaks volumes about her potential. She is a modern player who is a good ‘keeper and can also hit quick runs,” said her coach Mehboob Alam, who has trained her for a decade now.

It was Ajoy Sharma, treasurer of the Golaghat District Sports Association from where she comes, who spotted Uma after watching her brilliant power-hitting while playing with boys a decade ago.

“Ajoy sir immediately took her under the association’s wings. He gave her a cricket kit, which included a ‘keeper's kit. Seeing the U-19 girls win the World Cup and then the Women's Premier League take place gave her much-needed motivation to reach the top,” Alam said.

Uma, as opener, scored a 20-ball 22 in the final against Bangladesh in the U-23 Emerging Asia Cup. Her glove-work also played a part in Shreyanka Patil’s success as a spinner in the tournament.

Chetry will hope to make the chances with India count. The national team has been searching for a quality ‘keeper who can also score quick runs. India has mostly tried Sushma Verma and Taniya Bhatia in the role but they have not been successful as batters. Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia have been given the role part-time in crucial matches.

With the Asian Games to follow the Bangladesh tour, the selectors would be keen for Uma to do well. “Uma is young and always raring to learn and adapt to match situations. She knows a good showing in Bangladesh will help build her reputation and cement her place. She has fire in the belly. She knows she has slept without having food in the stomach for many days when she was young. She would want to do well and find success,” Alam said.

