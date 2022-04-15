Umar Gul posts epic tweet after fans flood former Pakistan pacer with wishes on his 'wrong' birthday

Umar Gul has come up with a gem of a tweet for all his fans who made an effort to wish the former Pakistan pacer on his birthday. The only mistake on their part though, was that the fans got his birthday wrong. Fans though that Gul’s birthday was on April 14 and they flooded his social media accounts with abundance of wishes. But Gul took to Twitter to inform that his existing birthday on the internet wasn't correct and mentioned he has updated it.

"Thank u to everyone who is taking the time out to wish me today but i updated my bio on Cricinfo and my birthday is originally on the 15th of October. So il wait for ur wishes in October. InshaAllah," Gul tweeted.

Gul, who played 47 Tests, 130 ODIs and 60 T20Is for Pakistan, retired from all forms of cricket in October of 2020. His last match of any form was the final of the National T20 Cup for Balochistan. Earlier this year in January, Gul participated in the Legends Cricket League and represented the Asia Lions in two matches.

Gul shared his views on the recently-concluded series between Pakistan and Australia, which features three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I. While Australia took the Test series and T20I, Pakistan won the ODIs, but Gul reckons the aggression level of the reigning T20 World champions has come down significantly since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

"As a nation, we as Pakistanis are friendly by nature. We do adopt aggression depending on the opposition. If you look at Australia's history, they used to be extremely aggressive and arrogant," Gul told Cricket Pakistan.

"Their cricketing board enforced a change in attitude following the ball-tampering incident which took place in South Africa. I have noticed that since then, Australia's demeanor on the pitch has changed quite a lot and that isn't always a bad thing."

