Umesh explains how Kohli and Shastri propel players to 'definitely perform so much better'

India's recent Test series win in Australia is a perfect example of this. Despite multiple injuries, and playing an inexperienced line-up, the confident Indian team that was being led by Ajinkya Rahane, managed to pull off an unbelievable series win.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 22, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Indian bowler Umesh Yadav (L) being greeted by teammates.(PTI)

While no one has ever questioned the talent in any Indian cricket team, it is hard to argue the level of confidence, aggression, and energy that the current Indian team under Virat Kohli possesses. India have had generation players and leaders like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, etc. But the current Indian team with Kohli as captain has a different aura surrounding them which often intimidates even some of the toughest oppositions in the world.

India's recent Test series win in Australia is a perfect example of this. Despite multiple injuries, and playing an inexperienced line-up in every game, the confident Indian team that was being led by Ajinkya Rahane, managed to pull off an unbelievable series win that will be remembered for years to come. India fast bowler Umesh Yadav credits Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri for the level of confidence that India players have in themselves and in their abilities.

Speaking to news agency PTI ahead of India's World Test Championship Final against New Zealand, which will begin next month, Umesh said that Kohli and Shastri allow freedom to every player to express themselves, which helps the dynamics of the team.

"Virat and Ravi bhai have worked really hard. The way Virat has captained and handled the team, the freedom and confidence that the captain and coach have given to the team keep a lot of weightage because as a bowler or a batsman when you can play at your free will and freedom you definitely perform so much better," Umesh said.

"When the team steps down on the ground, there is a kind of aggression, a feeling of backup and support. All 11 players are in sync with each other. So, coaches and captain deserve the credit for that. The players are very comfortable, there is a team spirit and good environment," the India pacer further added.

The WTC Final between India and New Zealand will kick off from June 18th and will be played in Southampton.

