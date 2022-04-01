Umesh Yadav goes past Sunil Narine, Lasith Malinga to create huge IPL record

Umesh Yadav is having a dream IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders. After notable performances, especially with the new ball, in the first two matches, the veteran right-arm seamer registered an IPL record on Friday against the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Umesh went past the likes of Sunil Narine, Lasith Malinga, Dwayne Bravo to become the bowler with most wickets against an opponent in IPL. Umesh picked up four wickets which took his overall tally to 33 against PBKS in the IPL, which is the most taken by a bowler against one opponent in the cash-rich league.

Umesh’a teammate Sunil Narine previously held the record with 31 wickets against the same opposition. Narine too picked up 1 wicket on Friday to take his tally to 32 against the Punjab-based franchise.

Lasith Malinga is joint third on the list with 31 wickets against Chennai Super Kings. Dwayne Bravo too has 31 wickets but against Mumbai Indians. Amit Mishra has 30 wickets against Rajasthan Royals.

Most wickets vs an opponent in IPL

33 Umesh vs PBKS

32 Narine vs PBKS

31 Malinga vs CSK

31 Bravo vs MI

30 Amit Mishra vs RR

Umesh once again provided the breakthrough early in the game, removing opposition skipper Mayank Agarwal, who was found plumb in front after missing a rather straight and full delivery in the first over of the match.

Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa (31 off 9) who had produced a match-winning knock in the first game, looked in sensational touch at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

In his brief stay in the middle, the top-order batter hammered three fours and as many sixes, mostly towards the mid-wicket region, leaving the spectators in awe. His breathtaking effort was perhaps the lone bright in an otherwise underwhelming innings.

Iyer impressed with his leadership. He brought back Umesh in the middle overs to ensure there was no fightback from Punjab. He also employed a slip in the 15th over and was rewarded for that with the wicket of Rahul Chahar.

His new ball partner Tim Southee and KKR's retained spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine were also too good for the Punjab batters.

Liam Livingstone (19 off 16) could convert his start while India U-19 star Raj Angad Bawa found the going tough for the second game in a row.

Kagisa Rabada (25 off 16), playing his first game of the seasons, saved Punjab the blushes by getting much needed boundaries to take the total close to 140.

(With PTI inputs)