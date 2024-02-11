Umesh Yadav's cryptic Instagram story goes viral after India snub for last three England Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Saturday, announced the squad for the final three matches of the five-Test series against England. Shreyas Iyer was left out, Virat Kohli remained unavailable because of personal reasons, while Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been named in the 17-man India squad, albeit their participation is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI's medical team. Umesh Yadav last played for India in the WTC final in June 2023(ANI)

While Iyer's absence and the true reason behind it remained the cynosure of the squad announcement, BCCI's move also indicated that India have begun to look past veteran stars in Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Umesh Yadav despite the batting order lacking experience and the pace-bowling line-up relying on completely on Jasprit Bumrah.

Umesh, who last appeared for India in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023, seemed particularly hurt by the non-selection, especially after an impressive run in the ongoing domestic season where he has picked up 19 wickets in seven innings.

Taking on Instagram after the squad announcement, Umesh posted a story that read: “Kitaabon par dhool jamne se, kahaaniyan khatm nahi hoti (Stories don't get over with dust accumulating on books).”

BCCI's selection committee has picked Akash Deep as the extra seamer in the line-up. The Bengal quick, who snared 103 wickets in 28 first-class games at 23.18, earned his maiden call-up.

Umesh's non-selection happened amid concerning numbers from India's second seamer. Indian fast-bowling unit have picked up 16 wickets in two Tests, with Bumrah accounting for 14 of those dismissals at just 10.66. Mohammed Siraj went wicketless in the opening Test, where he bowled only 11 overs. Mukhesh Kumar, who replaced him in the India XI for the Vizag match, averaged 70 in 12 overs for a single wicket.

Umesh has a stellar bowling record at home. No Indian quick has picked as many wickets as him since 2018 - 43 wickets in 11 matches at 18.25 with two five-wicket hauls and one ten-fer. Mohammed Shami has 38 wickets to his name in as many Tests, while Bumrah picked 29 wickets in six matches.