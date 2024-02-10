 Who is Akash Deep? Bengal pacer handed maiden India call-up; Avesh Khan released | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / Who is Akash Deep? Bengal pacer receives maiden India call-up for England Tests; Avesh Khan released to play Ranji

Who is Akash Deep? Bengal pacer receives maiden India call-up for England Tests; Avesh Khan released to play Ranji

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 10, 2024 04:55 PM IST

Akash Deep received a maiden India call-up for the remaining three Tests against England.

The BCCI announced Team India's squad for the remaining three Tests of the series against England, with Bengal pacer Akash Deep earning a spot to face Ben Stokes' men. This inclusion marks a significant milestone for the 27-year-old, as Akash Deep got a maiden call-up to the Test team. He was the only new face in the Indian squad from the first two Tests, replacing Avesh Khan.

Bengal pacer Akash Deep celebrates a wicket.(BCCI Image)
Bengal pacer Akash Deep celebrates a wicket.(BCCI Image)

Born on December 15, 1996, in Dehri, Bihar, Akash Deep's passion for cricket was evident from a young age. Despite facing initial hurdles and a lack of encouragement from his father, he remained steadfast in his pursuit of the sport. In 2010, he made the bold decision to leave his hometown and move to Bengal, where his uncle supported his aspirations of becoming a cricketer.

Akash Deep's talent and hard work eventually paid off, as he made a name for himself in the domestic circuit. His standout performances for India ‘A’ in the recent unofficial multiple-day series against England Lions, where he took 13 wickets, might have caught the attention of selectors, helping him earn a first call-up to the senior squad.

With 103 wickets in 29 first-class matches that included two Ranji Trophy finals, Akash Deep has emerged as a reliable and skilful bowler. In the Indian Premier League, the bowler currently plies trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

However, it is unlikely that Akash Deep will make his Test debut in the third match of the series in Rajkot, with Jasprit Bumrah expected to lead the pace attack and Mohammed Siraj likely to replace Mukesh Kumar in the XI.

Avesh Khan released

The Madhya Pradesh pacer had been part of the squad for the first two Tests but hasn't retained his place. The board released Avesh Khan to take part in the Ranji Trophy; however, according to News18, the state side expected Avesh to be named in the Indian squad and hence didn't select him for the match against Baroda (already underway since February 9).

Madhya Pradesh has only one match remaining in the Elite, Group D against Jammu & Kashmir. The side is currently second in the table with two wins in five matches.

