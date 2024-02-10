ICC's glorious act for spectators ahead of India vs Australia U19 World Cup final

India and Australia overcame dramatic semifinals to book their spot in the 2024 Under-19 World Cup final, which will be staged on February 11, Sunday, in Benoni. India beat hosts South Africa by two wickets in a nail-biter clash at Willowmoore Park. Riding on a record fifth-wicket stand between Sachin Dhas and captain Uday Saharan, India had bounced back from 32 for four in their chase of 245 to seal a scintillating win. Australia, on the other hand, beat Pakistan by a wicket in a last-over finish. India will face Australia in the 2024 U19 World Cup final

Ahead of the big final on Sunday, ICC made a glorious move for the spectators as the apex body announced free entry for all fans at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The on-field action will be accompanied by a vibrant festival atmosphere, with live music and entertainment offerings that will enhance what promises to be a memorable showcase of cricket.

India and Australia both head into the final undefeated. They both topped their respective groups in the preliminary stage of the tournament and the Super Six stage, and have boasted of some exciting young talents. India captain Saharan is among them and is eager to etch his name in history with an unprecedented sixth title for India.

"As we approach the World Cup final, we carry the dreams of a billion hearts on our shoulders. Our journey has been a testament to our hard work, unity, and love for the game," said Sahara. “In this final battle, we aim to create a legacy that inspires the next generation. It's not just a game; it's a chance to etch our names in history.

“Right from our first game, we have played with passion, determination, and a belief that we will get the coveted title home. In the final, against Australia, it is going to be no different as we go one step closer to defending the title successfully. Together, as one team, one nation, we march into the final, ready to seize our moment and make India proud."

This will be the third time India and Australia will be meeting in a U19 World Cup final, with the Boys in Blue having won both the contests in 2012 and 2018.