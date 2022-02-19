Umpire Aleem Dar hilariously goes for a tackle to stop bowler Shahnawaz Dahani's celebration during PSL - Watch

Multan Sultan's Shahnawaz Dahani enjoyed a decent outing against the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League on Friday, registering figures of 2/22 as the side registered a massive 117-run win to further strengthen its hold at the top of the table. Batting first, the Sultans put up a huge score of 245/3 and bowled the Gladiators out on 128 in 15.5 overs.

Dahani took two wickets within an over, removing Noor Ahmad (8) and Naseem Shah (2) within four deliveries. After striking Shah's stumps on the fourth delivery of the over, Dahani turned towards the crowd and sprinted towards the stand in his celebration. However, umpire Aleem Dar tried to stop him mid-way through the sprint, albeit unsuccessfully.

Dahani eventually stopped near the crowd and took a bow.

Watch:

Earlier, led by captain Mohammad Rizwan's (83 not out) fifth half-century this season and a whopping 71 off just 26 balls from Rilee Rossouw, Multan plundered the second-highest ever total in the PSL after Rizwan had won the toss and opted to bat first.

Multan's 245-3 total fell just short of Islamabad United's PSL record of 247-2 against Peshawar Zalmi at Abu Dhabi last year.

Quetta folded meekly against the pace and spin of Multan with Umar Akmal scoring a rapid 23-ball 50 while Jason Roy (38) and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (17 not out) were the only other batters to reach double figures.

Ruthless Multan held the previous record of largest victory in the PSL when they beat Quetta by 110 at Abu Dhabi last year.

Multan's impressive run in the tournament continued as they've lost only one game out of nine and have 16 points. Quetta are in the bottom half of the table with six points from nine games with just one game remaining against last-place Karachi Kings on Sunday.

