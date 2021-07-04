Umpire makes shocking error during West Indies-South Africa T20I, AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Twitterati react- WATCH

In this day and age of social media and Twitter, nothing on an international stage, irrespective of the country and time zone, goes unnoticed. The same happened with a shocking decision by the umpire during the fifth and final T20I between West Indies and South Africa. The call was so disastrous that got the Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers talking.

ALSO READ| ‘1 or 2 average Test matches, he was sidelined’: Former India batting coach names player who could play in middle-order

The moment arrived during the Proteas innings, when the scoreline read 160-4 in the 19th over. Obed McCoy was bowling to batsman Wiaan Mulder. The bowler pitched the ball short outside the leg stump. The bouncer bounced over the batsman, even though he tried to hit the ball away. Mulder then walked to the side believing it was going to be given as a wide only to look at the umpire and receive an absolute shocker.

HOW DE VILLIERS, STEYN, AND OTHERS REACTED:

In the end, the decision did not hamper the visitors' progress as the Temba Bavuma-led side registered a 25-run win to win the game and clinch the series 3-2.

Earlier in the day, batting first, the Proteas put on 168/4 in 20 overs. Aiden Markram top-scored with a 70, while Quinton de Kock scored a 42-ball 60.

ALSO READ| 'Check his footwork in 2015-16, it is not that definite'- Ex-India keeper on why Rahane is 'not the same player'

In response, the home team was restricted to 143/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Evin Lewis' half-century went in vain.

Pacer Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabad picked up three and two wickets, respectively. They kept the pressure up with a disciplined show. While Markram bagged the Player of the Match award, Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was handed the Player of the Series award