'Umpire wouldn't dare to do it in men's game': Twitter on fire after no ball row in India women vs Australia women ODI

A no ball call from the third umpire in the last ball of the India women vs Australia women second ODI set Twitter on fire. The Indian players started celebrating after Australia batter Nicola Carey hit a Jhulan Goswami full toss straight to square leg when Australia needed three to win off the last ball. The on field umpires referred it upstairs and the third umpire, after watching multiple replays decided that it was above the waist and therefore a no ball.

Australia got a free hit and Carey in the last ball stroked a Goswami fuller length delivery to long on and scampered back for two to seal a five-wicket victory for Australia. The win gave Australia a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series and also extended their world record winning streak to 26.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the third umpires no ball that turned the match

India's opening batter Smriti Mandhana sought to play down the controversy around the no-ball in the final over.

"We have not really seen the ball yet as a team. We were out there on the field, so it is very hard to judge if it was a waist-high no-ball or not. It is too early for us to call, we have to see the ball and we will have a look at it.

"When these things go in your favour, you are really happy but would not add up to the controversy. I have seriously not looked at the ball yet," Mandhana said during the post-match media interaction.

The left-handed opener, who made a 94-ball 86 to help India post 274 for 7 in 50 overs, said she was happy to be back among the runs.

"I thought about where I need to improve, the support staff and everyone were behind me. So happy to get some runs under my belt, especially in the first innings. Getting out on 86 did hurt. I would have felt better if I had continued," the southpaw, who had been struggling for form of late, said after the knock.

Mandhana said the bowlers did very well and it was a perfect game for India except the last 20 overs.

"The pacers were really good. It was a perfect game for us until the last 20 overs. Our pacers used the bouncers really well. They will definitely be looking forward to the pink ball (Test), but our eyes are on the third ODI," she added.

Asked about the Indian players dropping a few chances, Mandhana said there was scope for improvement in all departments.

"Yeah, definitely, there is scope for improvement in all the departments. Batting, bowling and fielding. Fielding, I thought we were good in patches, but definitely, we can work a lot on our fielding.

"We have been working hard for the last three years. It is a process. In today's game, fielding could have been a little better. Dropped catches always hurt and Beth Mooney's catch did hurt," she added.

Meanwhile, Mooney (125 not out), who steered the Aussies home and helped the host extend the winning streak to 26 ODI matches, said "from 4 for 40, it is pretty remarkable we came back from that to win the game."

About the no-ball off the final delivery for height, she said, "I have been talking to some people on the sideline, they were saying it was a clear no-ball. I wasn't sure, it was a bit of a tight call in the end."

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON