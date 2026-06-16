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Umpires went back on understanding with India A, play allowed to go on despite bad light: Super Over saga gets new twist

According to a report, the umpires went back on their understanding with India A, leaving Tilak Varma fuming. 

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 10:03 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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The Super Over saga in the Tri-Nation A series between India A and Sri Lanka A continues to go on, and with each passing minute, a new development is coming by. The fourth ODI of the ongoing series, which also involves Afghanistan A, saw tempers flaring with skipper Tilak Varma arguing with the umpires on multiple occasions. At first, the left-handed batter had to really convince the officials to get on with a Super Over, as the on-field umpires Prageeth Rambukwella and Shantha Fonseka were concerned about the bad light.

The umpires went back on their understanding with India A(Screengrab - SonyLiv)

Eventually, India lost the contest after Suryansh Shedge and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to chase down 17 runs. The aftermath saw Tilak arguing with the umpires, and the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi also jumped in, shoving one Sri Lanka A player after being provoked.

Now, according to a Cricbuzz report, the India A camp was left miffed with the officials after they went back on their word. As part of the previous understanding, the officials didn't keep their end of the bargain, allowing the play to go on even when the light had deteriorated totally.

Also Read: ‘Match over… now go home’: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi snapped at Vishen Halambage

Sri Lanka A then began their innings with 10 runs on the board without a single ball being bowled after India A, with two five-run penalties after Vipraj Nigam was found guilty of running on the middle of the pitch.

However, India A bowlers made a match out of it, and the game eventually boiled down to the Super Over, where Sri Lanka A prevailed. The post-match action saw Sri Lanka A players saying a word or two to Sooryavanshi and the youngster answered back by pushing Vishen Halambage.

India A now need to win their last league game to have any chance of reaching the finals.

 
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