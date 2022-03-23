'He spoke to me, told me to work on bowling and fitness': SRH youngster reveals Kohli's key piece of advice in 2021

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin on March 26 with the blockbuster opening day clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. The season sees an addition of two new franchises – Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders – to the tournament, thus adding to the competition in the race for playoffs. While there is no clear frontrunner for the IPL title ahead of the start of the season, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be under significant pressure on improving on their previous year's outing, when they finished at the bottom of the table.

Moreover, the SRH parted ways with two of their key players over the past few years – former captain David Warner and leading leg-spinner Rashid Khan. While Kane Williamson was retained by the franchise, the side also put its faith in two domestic stars, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.

Malik drew attention for his lightning-fast bowling speed during IPL 2021 and he was also selected as a net bowler for the T20 World Cup later in the same year. The 22-year-old has now revealed his conversation with then-Indian captain Virat Kohli over his bowling and fitness.

“Virat Kohli spoke to me and told me to work on my bowling and fitness. He told me to work hard and once you do that the India cap is not too far away. He said I will get my chance when the time comes,” Malik told India.com.

Earlier, South African pace legend Dale Steyn had arrived in India last week to kickstart his new journey as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 38-year-old, who hung his bowling shoes last August, will join the SRH coaching staff that comprises head coach Tom Moody, batting coach Brian Lara, and spin bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan.