'Unacceptable, unfortunate': Former India and Australia cricketers explode on Twitter after racial attacks on Team India

Former India and Australia cricketers condemned the alleged instances of racial abuse against the Indian players in the ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

"Very unfortunate with what some of the Australian crowd has been doing at the SCG and spoiling the vibes of a good test series," wrote former India opener Virender Sehwag.

"Very unfortunate to see what’s happening at SCG. There is no place for this rubbish. Never understood the need to yell abuse at players on a sporting field.. If you’re not here to watch the game and can’t be respectful, then pls don’t come and spoil the atmosphere," tweeted former India batsman VVS Laxman.

"Unacceptable behaviour there is no place for racism, I hope this is dealt in the most severe way," tweeted former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody.

"It's terrible behaviour and I can't believe it's still happening in this day and age. They should be banned for life from coming to cricket. The Indians have come here to our shores to entertain us, play some great cricket, we should be so grateful that we can watch some live sport. To treat the players like that is unacceptable," Hussey told Fox Cricket.

Warne also said that "severe punishment" should be given to the members of the crowd who hurled racial slurs at Siraj and Bumrah.

"Disgraceful to be honest, absolutely disgraceful. Should never happen, especially what's happened in the last 12 months or so with everything else around the world. Let's hope they come down heavy and find the culprits," said Warne.

Play was halted for a few minutes on the fourth day after the visiting players complained of abuse from the crowd here on Sunday, prompting the host board to "unreservedly apologise" and promise strongest possible action against those responsible.

It was a day after a drunk spectator at the SCG allegedly directed racial abuse at Indian players Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The BCCI has lodged a complaint with the ICC.

"Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour," said Sean Carroll, CA's Head of Integrity and Security."

As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent."