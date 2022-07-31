Uncertainty hanging over India-West Indies T20 matches in US due to visa issues

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jul 31, 2022 10:15 PM IST
According to a report, the members of both the sides have not received their US visas as yet, forcing CWI to put in place an alternate plan.
India's captain Rohit Sharma appeals for the wicket of West Indies' Akeal Hosein during the first T20 cricket match (AP)
PTI |

The Indian cricket team's last two games of the ongoing T20 series against the West Indies in the United States hangs in limbo as Cricket West Indies (CWI) is planning to hold the matches in the Caribbean due to visa issues.

According to a report in 'cricbuzz.com', the members of both the sides have not received their US visas as yet, forcing CWI to put in place an alternate plan.

Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida in the US, was allotted to host the games on August 6 and 7 but as per the report many members of the Indian and West Indies squads have not received their US travel documents.

"Having the games in the Caribbean is not unlikelybut efforts are being made to resolve the visa issue," a source in West Indies cricket was quoted as saying by the website.

"The initial information was that the players would be handed the US travel documents in St Kitts where the teams have arrived. But there's a chance that the players may have to travel back to Trinidad for the visa documents and from there to the US if they obtain the all-clear."

The CWI also confirmed the uncertainty over the Florida games.

"There are options being explored while we continue to pursue the possibilities of receiving the outstanding visas," CWI president Ricky Skerritt told the website.

India are leading the five-match series 1-0 with next two matches scheduled back- -to-back on August 1 and 2 in St Kitts.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
