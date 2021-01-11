Uncertainty over Brisbane Test ends, India vs Australia fourth match to go on as per schedule

The uncertainty surrounding the India vs Australia fourth Test match ended as BCCI confirmed to Cricket Australia that they will travel to Brisbane on Tuesday. The Indian board decided to stick to the original schedule after Quneelsland government assured that the hard lockdown due to a new UK variant Covid-19 case will end on Monday evening.

The crowd presence at Brisbane for the fourth Test was reduced by 50% and masks were mandatory for all the spectators wishing to watch the India-Australia in action at the Gabba. Approximately 20,000 fans per day for will be allowed for the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India vs Australia live score 3rd Test Day 5

"The Gabba will be filled to half the capacity and masks are mandatory for entering, leaving and moving around the stadium," Palaszczuk said as reported by cricketaustralia.com.au.

"But if you are sitting there at your seat, you won't have to wear your mask because you are outside.

"Most people will be coming by public transport anyway, where you will have to wear your mask."

The problem arose after Queensland closed its borders for people travelling from New South Wales in the wake of fresh COVID-19 cases in Sydney.

However, the Indian players were exempted and they were to follow a strict quarantine. What added to the uncertainty over the game was a three-day lockdown announced last week after the UK variant of COVID-19 was found in the city. With the clarity over the game emerging finally, CA also announced the crowd seating plan.

CA interim CEO Nick Hockley said safety of fans, staff, players, officials and broadcasters remained the top priority.

"We have been working closely with Queensland Health to ensure our strong biosecurity plans guarantees the fourth Test at The Gabba is played safely," Hockley said.

"Throughout the season, we have developed a strong track record for a safe and responsible return to sport thanks to our well-established biosecurity protocols, the ongoing support from public health officials and the incredible hard work of so many people across Australian cricket.

"I want to thank the Queensland Government for their cooperation and willingness to working closely with CA and the BCCI so we can deliver the fourth Test as planned, but more importantly delivering on a plan that places the safety and wellbeing of the players, match officials and the wider community as a top priority."