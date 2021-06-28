Under coach Rahul Dravid, Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India leaves for Sri Lanka

Under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, the Indian contingent on Monday boarded the flight to Sri Lanka. The team, which has several new faces, will play a three-match ODI series, starting from July 13, followed by as many T20Is. All the matches will be played at Colombo’s R Premadasa stadium.

The players of the team had gathered in Mumbai after which they were under a 2-week quarantine. Before taking off to Sri Lanka, the players gathered for a team photograph.

The BCCI on Monday took to Twitter and shared the team picture with a caption that read, “All SET! Sri Lanka bound #TeamIndia #SLvIND”

A total of six uncapped players – Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, and Nitish Rana – have been added to the squad. While Dhawan leads the side, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named his deputy. Former captain Rahul Dravid has been named the head coach of the team.

Prior to leaving for Sri Lanka, the coach and captain addressed a virtual press conference and the youngsters in the team will be fighting for a place in the T20 World Cup later this year but as of now, winning the two white-ball series will be their primary objective.

“...I think it's probably going to be unrealistic to expect us in a short tour like this with three games, or three one-dayers to give everyone an opportunity...and the selectors will be there as well,” Dravid said.

“There are a lot of people in this squad who are pushing for places or looking to cement their places in the World Cup coming up, but I think the key goal of everyone in the squad and in the team...is to try and win the series,” he added.

India Squad for Sri Lanka Tour: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh