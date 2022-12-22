Under-25 Shalini Bhalekar Trophy: Lavande smashes double century

Continuing his brilliant form, the talented Varun Lavande smashed a spectacular double hundred (251 off 219 balls, 22 fours and 14 sixes) playing for Lalchand Rajput XI against Chandrakant Pandit XI in the Under-25 Shalini Bhalekar Trophy match on Wednesday.

Lavande’s double ton was his second big knock of the week after his match-winning hundred (118 off 98 balls) in the Police Shield semi-final against Payyade Sports Club on Sunday. Lavande now has four centuries this month, two in Police Shield and two in the under-25 tournament.

Brief scores: Lalchand Rajput XI 423 in 75.1 overs (Varun Lavande 251, Raj Waghela 53, Om Keshkamat 37; Prayag Kumar Ramakant 5/98) vs Chandrakant Pandit XI; Jahangir Pithawala XI 277 in 72.1 overs (Satyalaksha Jain 124, Vedant Murkar 55; Sourabh Singh 6/69) vs Dilip Vengsarkar XI 0/2 in 2.4 overs.

Women’s U-19 One Day Trophy: Sanika, Sharvi hit fifties as Mumbai enter final

Mumbai recorded a comprehensive 121-run win over Maharashtra to enter the final of the Women's Under-19 One Day Trophy in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Riding on half-centuries by Sanika Chalke (72, 82b; 9x4s) and Sharvi Save (70, 88b; 7x4s, 1x6s), Mumbai posted 218 for seven in 50 overs. They then skittled out Maharashtra for just 97 runs 33 overs with Ashwini Nishad emerging as the top performer with figures of three for 19. She was ably supported by Kashish (2/13) and Nirmiti Rane (3/19).

In the final on Friday, Mumbai will face Uttarakhand, who beat Andhra by just one run.

Brief scores: Mumbai 218/7 in 50 overs (Sanika Chalke 72, Sharvi Save 70; Utkarsha Kadam 3/23) beat Maharashtra 97 in 33 overs (Shweta Sawant 34; Ashwini Nishad 3/19) by 121 runs.

Harris Shield final: Al-Barkaat need 168 runs for victory

Karthik Kumar (57*) and Dhairyasheel Deshmukh’s (20) crucial eighth-wicket partnership of 70 runs helped Al Barkaat MMI (English) take a slender first innings lead of 24 runs against Swami Vivekanand International School, Kandivli, on Day Two of their Harris Shield final at the Bombay Gymkhana on Wednesday.

Al Barkaat posted 190 in first innings and they could have stretched it further if not for Prasoon Singh’s five for 71. Al Barkaat then bowled out Swami Vivekanand for 192 in their second innings and need 168 runs on final day to record an outright win.

Brief scores: Swami Vivekanand International School, Kandivli 166 & 192 in 40 overs (Aayush Makwana 41, Swapnil Sanyal 35, Swayam Sail 34*; Saad Khan 3/63, Agneya Aadi 3/34); Al-Barkaat MMI, Kurla 190 in 66.3 overs (Agneya Aadi 44, Kartik Kumar 57*; Prasoon Singh 5/71)

Giles Shield Super League: Anjuman win by an innings and 338 runs

Anjuman-I-Islam’s Allana English High School beat Smt Sulochana Devi Singhania School, Thane, by an innings and 338 runs during their Giles Shield Super League match on Wednesday.

Anjuman, who declared their innings at 555, bowled out Singhania School for 110 in the first innings with Zaid Khan picking four for 14. In second innings they skittled out Singhania School for just 59 runs with Vedant Gore taking six for 33.

Brief scores: Modern English School 76 & 158 in 58.3 overs (Ridit Tewar 4/35) lost to Al Barkaat 358/6d by an innings & 124 runs; IES New English School, Bandra 319/8d & 131/5 in 31 overs (Harsh Kadam 80) beat IES VN Sule Guruji, Dadar 132 in 57.4 overs (Yash Rawat 5/10) on first innings lead; Anjuman-I-Islam’s Allana English High School 555/8d beat Smt Sulochana Devi Singhania School 110 in 40.2 overs (Arren Parekh 34; Zaid Khan 4/14) & 59 in 16.1 overs (Ishan Khandekar 34; Vedant Gore 6/33) by an innings & 338 runs; Swami Vivekanand Intl, Gorai 153 & 86/8 lost to RR Education Trust 259/7d in 93 overs (Smin Kini 116, Adesh Sharma 35*: Aarav Malhotra 3/59, Aarnav Lad 3/50) on first innings lead

MI Jr school cricket tournament

The opening day of the third edition of the Mumbai Indians Junior inter-school cricket tournament saw Vibgyor High School, IES VN Sule Guruji and Sharadashram Vidyamandir registering victories in their respective league matches.

The third edition of the MI Junior kick started on Wednesday in Mumbai. The Mumbai leg of the tourney kicked-off at the Cross Maidan where former India pacer R Vinay Kumar interacted with the kids and gave them valuable insights about cricket. More than 2500 children from over 200 schools have signed up for the tournament across the three cities.

MFA Elite Division: D’Souza hat-trick powers Millat FC to 7-0 win

Duane D’Souza netted a hat-trick as Millat FC hammered India Rush Soccer Club 7-0 during their Mumbai Football Association (MFA) Elite Division match at the Neville D’Souza turf, Bandra, on Wednesday.

Results: Elite division: Millat FC 7 (Duane D’Souza 3, Kaushik Zadiwale 2, Keegan Pinto, Nachiket Palav) beat India Rush Soccer Club 0; Kenkre FC 2 (Arya Gandharva 2) beat Bombay Muslims SC 0; Div-II: Los Galaticos 2 (Dixit Bhog, Sheldon Rego) beat Maurya Foundation 0; Milan FA 2 (Mayur Damador, Gaurav Valvi) beat Samuel FA 0.