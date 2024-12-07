Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Under-fire India women seek to level ODI series

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 07, 2024 09:48 PM IST

Having lost the first ODI by five wickets, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India face a must-win situation against Australia

Kolkata: The series is on the line as India face Australia in the second women’s ODI at Brisbane on Sunday while trying to address a temporary top-order batting crisis that has largely been triggered by the absence of Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia. Smriti Mandhana too was off form in the first ODI as India were dismissed for 100, a score Australia chased down in 16.2 overs with five wickets to spare. That made Sunday a must-win match to stay alive in the series.

India lost the series opener to Australia in Brisbane by five wickets. (AP/File)
India lost the series opener to Australia in Brisbane by five wickets. (AP/File)

Winning in Australia is always difficult, but the odds of India have taken a massive beating after their performance in the opening ODI. Barring the stand between Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues, India weren’t looking a very confident batting unit despite favourable conditions. Shot selection was iffy, and so was the conviction in running between the wickets.

The only positive was the comparatively better display from Indian bowlers, which pace bowler Titas Sadhu believes can be matched on Sunday. “The match did not go the way we wanted it to, but I’m sure we will bounce back strongly,” said Sadhu ahead of the match. “The major thing that we have talked about is that one match doesn’t make you a good team or a bad team. We’ll just keep on doing the processes that we have followed until now, and go there and try to put on the best show we can. We have played some good cricket this year, and we’ll take (confidence) from that.”

Given several current India team players have been in Australia for the past five weeks for the WBBL, the hosts too are braced for a fightback. “I’m sure they wouldn’t be too pleased with how they went about the innings the other day,” Australia seamer Kim Garth said. “I can’t imagine them coming out anything but firing tomorrow. They have a lot of world-class players in their line-up and I’m sure they’ll come out firing.”

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On