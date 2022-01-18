Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Unmukt Chand becomes first Indian to play in Big Bash League
cricket

Unmukt Chand becomes first Indian to play in Big Bash League

Unmukt Chand achieved the feat as he made his debut for the Melbourne Renegades against Hobart Hurricanes here at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.
Unmukt Chand becomes first Indian to play in Big Bash League(MELBOURNE RENEGADES/TWITTER)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 02:39 PM IST
ANI | , Melbourne [australia]

Unmukt Chand on Tuesday became the first Indian player to play in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Chand achieved the feat as he made his debut for the Melbourne Renegades against Hobart Hurricanes here at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

Chand, 28, had called time on his playing career in India last year. He represented three IPL franchises - Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals - and had a domestic career spanning more than a decade, including 67 first-class matches.

Chand burst onto the international stage as a teenager in the 2012 ICC U19 World Cup - played in Australia.

He was the player of the match as India won the tournament final, scoring an unbeaten 111 against an Australian side featuring a host of now-BBL stars, including the likes of Travis Head and Ashton Turner.

