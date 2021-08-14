Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cricket / Unmukt Chand inks multi-year deal with Major League Cricket
Unmukt Chand inks multi-year deal with Major League Cricket

PTI |
UPDATED ON AUG 14, 2021 11:30 AM IST
 Former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand has signed a deal with Silicon Valley Strikers for the 2021 season of the Minor League Cricket (MLC) in the USA.

The 28-year-old, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, will make his debut for the Strikers against the Socal Lashings at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Complex in a Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship on Saturday.

ALSO READ| Unmukt Chand, India's 2012 U19 World Cup-winning captain, retires at the age of 28

Chand has relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area and signed a multi-year agreement with Major League Cricket to support the development of the game in the United States by playing with and mentoring the next generation of American cricketers, according to the league's website.

"I'm delighted to take the next step in my cricket career by being part of the long-term growth of American cricket and the launch of Major League Cricket," said Chand.

"I’m excited to have the opportunity to play for the Strikers in Minor League Cricket starting this weekend and help grow the sport locally in the Bay Area, where I have already seen impressive passion for the game of cricket,” he added.

The Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship is a national Twenty20 cricket competition for 27 city-based teams from across the United States, launched this summer. More than 200 games will take place at 26 venues, featuring more than 400 players. PTI APA PDS PDS

