Unmukt Chand takes US route to T20 Big Bash League

Unmukt Chand isn’t really missing Delhi’s winter sun. The batsman is looking forward to the Australian summer as he prepares to turn up for Melbourne Renegades in the T20 Big Bash League (BBL) starting on December 5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The skipper of India’s victorious U-19 World Cup team in 2012, the former Delhi batsman called time on a sliding cricket career in India, taking a long haul flight in August after announcing his retirement, hopeful a professional career will take wings in the US after signing a three-year deal with Major League Cricket.

Currently based in San Francisco, Chand will soon leave for Australia, to become the first Indian male cricketer to play in that country’s franchise T20 league. The opportunity opened up for the 28-year-old as he no longer plays domestic cricket in India. Chand, who hit an unbeaten 111 against Australia in the U-19 final, could not take the next big step to play for India due to a middling first-class career (67 matches, 3,379 runs, avg 31.57). His white-ball career held initial promise but lack of consistency meant his IPL career too didn’t take off. Chand blamed the Delhi and District Association.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“For two years I was being sidelined by the Delhi selectors. I was really frustrated and could not understand why DDCA was not giving me chance. So, I shifted to Uttarakhand for a season. An injury hurt my cricket during that time. I was gutted, and when I got an offer from USA Cricket to play in the US, I (decided on) starting my career afresh. I’m very happy with the decision I made. It will be great to play in the BBL. I won’t be able to play in any other T20 league as I just get two months off from USA Cricket in a season,” said Chand, who led Silicon Valley Strikers to victory in the inaugural Minor Cricket League edition, defeating New Jersey Stallions and scoring heavily. He was named player of the tournament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is wonderful to be playing alongside cricketers from South Africa, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. USA Cricket is growing massively. I want to play for USA but before that I want to make sure I score lots of runs. I will be eligible to play for USA when I complete 36 months in the country. A bigger platform is for me to establish my credentials first at the BBL and then in the USA Major T20 League to be held in 2022,” Chand said. The batsman has represented three IPL teams—Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals—and captained India A as well. He has played 120 List A games and 77 T20s.

Chand said: “BBL has played a big role like IPL has for India in identifying good talent and elevating standards. The way Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis batted against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup semi-final shows how phenomenal it was. They will be unstoppable in the final as well. So, it would be massive for me to be a part of the BBL and shine. Maybe I would want to return to India and make a comeback as a professional in IPL if I do well in BBL and the USA T20 league. As for now, I want to play well and achieve success as a batsman.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Melbourne Renegades face Adelaide Strikes in their first match on December 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON