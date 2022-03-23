'Unpredictable. This reflects the team's mentality': Twitter on fire as Pakistan lose 7-20; Starc, Cummins breathe fire

For the second time in two Tests, Pakistan endured a horrible batting collapse in the Test series against Australia. After the home team lost seven wickets for 100 runs in the second Test in Karachi, Day 3 of the third and final match in Lahore saw Pakistan’s batting appear clueless against the Australian pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. With the ball reverse swinging, Cummins and Starc produced a spell in partnership for the ages as Pakistan, from 214/2, went crumbling and were knocked over for 268.

Cummins finished with 5/56 while Starc grabbed 4/33 as Pakistan lost their last seven wickets for just 20 runs. As expected, the world of Twitter was in an unforgiving mood and took shots at the Pakistan team for their poor show with the bat. Here are some of the tweets. (Also Read | 'Once-in-a-generation cricketer': Former Pakistan bowler places Babar Azam on the same level of greatness as Virat Kohli)

Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam registered half-centuries to help Pakistan get off their innings on a positive note. Azhar brought up 7000 Test runs for Pakistan and was involved in a fine partnership with captain Babar before the collapse unfolded.