Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Unpredictable. This reflects the team's mentality': Twitter on fire as Pakistan lose 7-20; Starc, Cummins breathe fire
cricket

'Unpredictable. This reflects the team's mentality': Twitter on fire as Pakistan lose 7-20; Starc, Cummins breathe fire

Pat Cummins finished with 5/56 while Mitchell Starc grabbed 4/33 as Pakistan lost their last seven wickets for just 20 runs.
Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins were in an unforgivable mood. (Cricket Pakistan. )
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 06:24 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

For the second time in two Tests, Pakistan endured a horrible batting collapse in the Test series against Australia. After the home team lost seven wickets for 100 runs in the second Test in Karachi, Day 3 of the third and final match in Lahore saw Pakistan’s batting appear clueless against the Australian pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. With the ball reverse swinging, Cummins and Starc produced a spell in partnership for the ages as Pakistan, from 214/2, went crumbling and were knocked over for 268.

Cummins finished with 5/56 while Starc grabbed 4/33 as Pakistan lost their last seven wickets for just 20 runs. As expected, the world of Twitter was in an unforgiving mood and took shots at the Pakistan team for their poor show with the bat. Here are some of the tweets. (Also Read | 'Once-in-a-generation cricketer': Former Pakistan bowler places Babar Azam on the same level of greatness as Virat Kohli)

RELATED STORIES

Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam registered half-centuries to help Pakistan get off their innings on a positive note. Azhar brought up 7000 Test runs for Pakistan and was involved in a fine partnership with captain Babar before the collapse unfolded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan cricket australia cricket team mitchell starc pat cummins
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP