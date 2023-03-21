UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch UPW vs DC cricket match on TV and online

Both UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals are through to the knockouts and so they both have a chance to rotate their squads and give some of their key players some rest. Both sides had played matches on Monday, as did Mumbai Indians who also play on Tuesday and all three sides have cemented themselves in the top three. However, the match is not a complete dead rubber in the way that DC could confirm a place in the final.

UP Warriors vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023 Live Streaming(WPL)

DC currently occupy the top position on the basis of their net run rate. Their nine-wicket thrashing of MI gave them a net run rate of +1.978. MI on the other hand are on +1.725. Both sides are tied at 10 points. UPW, on the other hand, are on 8 points and a have an NRR of -0.063. It means that snatching the top spot from Delhi Capitals is improbable for them.

Mumbai Indians was the first team to qualify for the playoffs while Delhi Capitals was the second. UP Warriorz sealed the final playoff spot after a thrilling three-wicket win over Gujarat Giants on the double-header Monday, which also witnessed Delhi Capitals locking horns with Mumbai Indians, a match which DC won by nine wickets.

When will the UPW vs DC WPL 2023 cricket match take place?

The UPW vs DC WPL 2023 cricket match will take place on Tuesday, March 21, at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the UPW vs DC WPL 2023 cricket match take place?

The UPW vs DC WPL 2023 cricket match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Where will the broadcast of UPW vs DC WPL 2023 cricket match be available on TV in India?

The UPW vs DC WPL 2023 cricket match will be broadcasted live on TV in India via Sports18 Network.

How can the UPW vs DC WPL 2023 cricket match be followed live online available?

The UPW vs DC 2023 cricket match will be live streamed on JioCinema. Also, follow live score and latest updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

