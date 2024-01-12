US and Canada will kick off ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Dallas

The T20 World Cup, the biggest event in cricket's shortest format, will kick off in Dallas at Grand Prairie stadium with an iconic clash between the US and Canada on June 1, 2024. T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule

This will be the first time that the US will co-host the tournament, along with the Caribbean nations, in a bid to boost the popularity of cricket in the American market.

The US will stage 16 matches across three venues - Dallas, New York and Broward County in Florida - while the rest of the 45 matches will be held in various islands in the Caribbean. The US has been given some of the most high-profile fixtures, including the much-awaited showdown between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in New York on June 9.

The US and Canada may not be among the top cricketing nations; they are ranked below the 12 Full Members who enjoy more privileges and resources from the International Cricket Council (ICC) but they share the oldest cricket rivalry in the world.

US and Canada's rivalry can be traced way back to 1844

The first recorded international cricket match was played between the two countries in September 1844 at St George’s Cricket Club in Manhattan, New York. The Auty Cup match left such an indelible impression that Canada's inaugural Prime Minister, John A. Macdonald, officially proclaimed cricket as the nation's official sport in 1867.

Both the US and Canada will be making their maiden appearance at the T20 World Cup, which features 20 teams competing for the coveted trophy. Canada has some experience of playing at the 50-over World Cup, having participated four times, with their last outing in 2007. The US, however, has never qualified for either of the World Cups and will be eager to make a mark on its home soil.

The ICC chief Geoff Allardice hailed the US as a new frontier for cricket, and said that hosting a major ICC event for the first time would help the sport grow in the world’s biggest sports market.

“As we enter a new frontier, with the USA hosting a major ICC event for the first time...it allows us to make a statement in the world’s biggest sports market,” he said.