USA vs Ireland ODI series postponed over Covid-19 concerns

USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland have jointly agreed to the cancellation of the ODI series between the USA and Ireland over Covid-related concerns that have emerged lately.

"While all players in both current playing squads have returned negative Covid results overnight, two members of the Irish support staff have tested positive, as well as several partners of players, resulting in two of the Irish players being deemed as close contacts," read an official statement.

"The ODI series had earlier been interrupted by COVID cases detected among members of the USA squad and umpires for the series, and as such the risks and concerns about further spread have meant that both boards have regrettably agreed to cancel the remaining two scheduled matches."

The Irish touring party are scheduled to depart Florida for Kingston, Jamaica on December 31 for their series against West Indies, however, the two members of the support staff who have tested positive will be required to complete their isolation in Florida before their onward travel arrangements are finalized.

The USA players and support staff will travel back to their respective homes and leave the Covid Managed Event Environment as soon as possible.

"The decision has been a difficult one to make, but clearly the right outcome from a player and staff health and safety perspective. While there are no positive Covid results amongst the Irish players, we have had two support staff test positive and a number of travelling partners and family members also testing positive. This has meant two players within our playing ranks being deemed ‘close contacts’ and have been isolating while they are further tested and monitored," Richard Holdsworth, Cricket Ireland’s High Performance Director, said.

"From a broader perspective, consideration had to be given to the current series as well as the second leg of our tour. We need to be mindful of travel requirements for entering Jamaica and meeting Cricket West Indies Covid protocols."

