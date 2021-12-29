Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / USA vs Ireland ODI series postponed over Covid-19 concerns
cricket

USA vs Ireland ODI series postponed over Covid-19 concerns

USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland have jointly agreed to the cancellation of the ODI series between the USA and Ireland over Covid-related concerns that have emerged lately.
The USA players and support staff will travel back to their respective homes. (USA Cricket/Twitter)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 09:25 AM IST
ANI | , Usa Vs Ireland, Usa Vs Ireland Cancelled, Usa Vs Ireland Postponed

USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland have jointly agreed to the cancellation of the ODI series between the USA and Ireland over Covid-related concerns that have emerged lately.

"While all players in both current playing squads have returned negative Covid results overnight, two members of the Irish support staff have tested positive, as well as several partners of players, resulting in two of the Irish players being deemed as close contacts," read an official statement.

"The ODI series had earlier been interrupted by COVID cases detected among members of the USA squad and umpires for the series, and as such the risks and concerns about further spread have meant that both boards have regrettably agreed to cancel the remaining two scheduled matches."

The Irish touring party are scheduled to depart Florida for Kingston, Jamaica on December 31 for their series against West Indies, however, the two members of the support staff who have tested positive will be required to complete their isolation in Florida before their onward travel arrangements are finalized.

The USA players and support staff will travel back to their respective homes and leave the Covid Managed Event Environment as soon as possible.

RELATED STORIES

"The decision has been a difficult one to make, but clearly the right outcome from a player and staff health and safety perspective. While there are no positive Covid results amongst the Irish players, we have had two support staff test positive and a number of travelling partners and family members also testing positive. This has meant two players within our playing ranks being deemed ‘close contacts’ and have been isolating while they are further tested and monitored," Richard Holdsworth, Cricket Ireland’s High Performance Director, said.

"From a broader perspective, consideration had to be given to the current series as well as the second leg of our tour. We need to be mindful of travel requirements for entering Jamaica and meeting Cricket West Indies Covid protocols."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ireland cricket team
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs South Africa Live Score
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Ratan Tata
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP