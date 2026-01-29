USA’s Aaron Jones provisionally suspended for match-fixing

New Delhi: USA batter Aaron Jones has been charged with five counts of breaching anti-corruption codes of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and ICC. File image of Aaron Jones of USA looks on ahead of the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Getty Images)

The charges relate predominantly to the Bim10 tournament held in Barbados in 2023-24, which falls under the jurisdiction of the CWI Anti-Corruption Code, with two other charges relating to International Matches (falling under the jurisdiction of the ICC Code).

Jones was included in USA’S provisional squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 set to be held in India and Sri Lanka beginning on February 7.

Born in New York, Jones has played 52 ODIs and 48 T20Is for the USA. In 2024, he made an unbeaten 94 off 40 balls in the opening game of the T20 World Cup to give USA a thumping win over Canada. It was one of the standout performances from Associate men’s cricket that year. He last featured in the Abu Dhabi T10 league in November last year.

Under the CWI Code, Jones has been charged with codes dealing with fixing or attempting to fix aspects of matches in the Bim10 tournament, failing to disclose approaches to engage in corrupt conduct, and failing to cooperate with a reasonable investigation by the designated anti-corruption official.

ICC’s statement further said: “These charges are part of a wider investigation which is likely to result in further charges being issued against other participants in due course.

Jones has been provisionally suspended from all cricket with immediate effect and has 14 days from January 28 to respond to the charges.