WATCH: USA's Jaskaran Malhotra smashes 6 sixes in an over; joins Yuvraj, Gibbs, Pollard in elite list

USA cricketer Jaskaran Malhotra altered the record books with his batting heroics on Thursday. During the 2nd ODI between USA and Papua New Guinea in Oman, the wicketkeeper-batsman slammed six sixes in an over to become only the second cricketer to do so in One-Day Internationals after former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs.

Jaskaran blasted an unbeaten 173 off 124 balls, becoming the first cricketer from USA to score an ODI ton. His knock, which was laced with 16 maximums and only four fours, stood out as he was the only batsman to score more than 22 runs. He overtook AB de Villiers' 162 for the highest ODI score by a player batting at No. 5.

Malhotra, a Chandigarh-born right-hand batsman, smacked six sixes in against seam bowler Gaudi Toka in the final over of the innings after notching up his maiden ODI hundred.

The USA posted 271-9 in 50 overs after Jaskaran's carnage. In reply, PNG were bundled out for 137, handing a 134-runs to the USA. With this win, America clinched the 2-match ODI series 2-0. They had won the opener by 7 wickets on Monday.

Former South Africa batsman Gibbs remains the first player to smash six sixes in an over in international cricket. Gibbs had achieved the feat against the Netherlands during the 50-over World Cup in 2007.

Six months later in 2007, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh equalled the record of smashing six sixes in an over, against England's Stuart Broad during the inaugural T20 World Cup. Only one other batsman has hot six sixes in an over in T20Is.

Earlier this year, West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard entered the elite list of players who have achieved the milestone of hitting six sixes in an over in international cricket. The Caribbean all-rounder had hit Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya for six sixes in a T20I match in March.

(With Agency Inputs)