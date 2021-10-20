Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Used to dream about Sachin Tendulkar, Shahid Afridi, Anil Kumble': Rashid Khan
‘Used to dream about Sachin Tendulkar, Shahid Afridi, Anil Kumble’: Rashid Khan

Since 2017, Rashid has been the leading T20 wicket-taker with 333 wickets, and second on the economy rate. He scalped 18 wickets in 14 innings in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE.
Rashid Khan(AP)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 06:15 PM IST
ANI |

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan revealed that he grew up admiring the cricketing greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Shahid Afridi and Anil Kumble.

"Batting-wise, I always loved watching Sachin Tendulkar. [Back then] I wasn't the kind of player with a mindset of hitting sixes. I loved playing down the ground, singles, and boundaries. I don't know how and why I changed my mind to now mainly focusing on hitting sixes," said the Afghanistan spinner to ESPNcricinfo.

"Bowling-wise, definitely Shahid Afridi and Anil Kumble. Even at home, playing against my brothers, I was bowling quicker leg-spin [like Afridi and Kumble]. I loved watching them on TV. I still watch videos [of them] on YouTube - there are so many things I learned from them and still do," he added.

Khan also said that earlier he had no hopes of being an international cricketer as there was no proper Afghanistan team back then.

"I used to dream about these three players and imagine being them. We didn't have a proper Afghanistan team back then and there were no hopes for us to be international cricketers, so watching them was a great, great time. And now when I meet them, it is more than a dream," he said.

Afghanistan will be playing their opening match of the ICC men's T20 World Cup on October 25 and the team will face Pakistan in their second clash on October 29.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
