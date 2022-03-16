‘He is one of our own’: PAK fans poke fun at Usman Khawaja for dropping Mohammad Rizwan on 91 in Karachi Test

It takes no time to turn from hero to villain in sports and Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja experienced one such moment in the thrilling second Test between Pakistan and Australia in Karachi. With Australia requiring three wickets to win the contest, Khawaja dropped a dolly while fielding at cover region, standing much close to the batter.

The incident took place in the closing stages of the play and could have proved to be a decisive moment in the contest. The missed opportunity cost Australia Mohammed Rizwan's wicket, who at that moment was batting on 91 with tail-ender Nauman Ali on the other end. The wicketkeeper-batter returned unbeaten on 104 off 177 balls after umpire called stumps on the final day as Pakistan escaped with a draw.

The incident sparked mixed reactions on Twitter, relating the missed chance with his Pakistan roots. Here are a few reactions:

Khawaja had earlier completed a superb ton in the first inning, amassing 160 off 369 deliveries helping Australia pile 556/9 (declared) in the first innings. He then followed it up with 70-ball 44 before Australia declared their second innings on 97/2.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam hit a career-best 196. Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon grabbed three late wickets to finish with 4-112 but Pakistan vice captain Rizwan thwarted Australia with a match-saving knock to guide Pakistan to 443-7 in a sensational last hour on the final day.

