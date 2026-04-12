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Usman Tariq stirs the pot with ‘penalty’ call after Ashwin backs Daryl Mitchell's daring PSL move

Amid the chatter around his bowling action, Usman Tariq responded by calling for the introduction of a “penalty” against Daryl Mitchell-like acts

Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 01:00 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq’s ‘pause and deliver’ bowling action sparked fresh controversy in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this week after Daryl Mitchell pulled out of facing him twice in succession during their face-off. India legend Ravichandran Ashwin backed the New Zealand batter’s daring move, adding fuel to the debate. Amid the chatter, Tariq responded by calling for the introduction of a “penalty” against such acts.

Usman Tariq responded to Daryl Mitchell incident

The incident occurred on Friday, when Mitchell was batting for Rawalpindi in a PSL clash in Lahore, as the side chased 183 against Quetta Gladiators.

At 54 for three, Tariq was introduced into the attack. After the first three deliveries yielded singles, Mitchell raised his hand and stepped away just as Tariq paused in his delivery stride. He repeated the act on the very next ball, pulling away again as Tariq approached release, leaving the Gladiators visibly frustrated.

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Wicketkeeper Khawaja Nafay was seen exchanging words with Mitchell before umpire Sharfuddoula intervened to speak with the batter.

Ashwin backs Mitchell

Taking to Instagram a day after Ashwin’s post, Tariq called for a penalty if a batter “deliberately” distracts the bowler or wastes time.

“Unsporting conduct (foul play): If the batter does this continuously to deliberately distract the bowler or waste time, it can be deemed unfair play. The umpire has the discretion to warn the batter, and if it continues, issue a penalty — usually five penalty runs to the fielding side. Happy to hear five penalty runs. Keep it up,” he wrote.

Tariq will next be seen in action on April 15 against Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi.

 
usman tariq ravichandran ashwin pakistan super league daryl mitchell
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