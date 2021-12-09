'Utter disrespect. Shame on you': Twitter enraged at BCCI, Ganguly for 'sacking' Virat Kohli as India's ODI captain

The news of the BCCI replacing Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma as captain of the ODI team was received with mixed reactions on Twitter. While some fans welcomed the decision, others were simply missed with Kohli's termination as captain. Moreover, what irked the fans further was the manner in which the information was revealed, with the BCCI simply putting out a tweet saying, "The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr. Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward."

It is not known whether Kohli made the call or the BCCI took the decision for him. But that didn't stop fans from bringing out the daggers on the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Many took jibes at its president Sourav Ganguly for 'sacking' Kohli and more so for doing it without any mention of his accomplishments or acknowledging that he's achieved as captain. As speculations grow as to why was the decision taken and who was responsible for it, here are some of the tweets reflecting the public's disappointment with the BCCI.

In October, ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup, Kohli had tweeted that he was going to step down as India's T20I captain after the ICC tournament, but clearly mentioned his intention to continue in ODIs and Tests, perhaps harbouring hopes of leading the team at the 2023 World cup at home. However, the fact that Rohit was already appointed T20I captain, having both him and Kohli leading two different limited-overs sides is what could have let to the decision.