Vaibhav Sooryavanshi advised to wait as Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma ‘feel the heat’: ‘Has to earn his right to play’

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik advised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to bide his time and wait for his chance to get into the playing XI. The 15-year-old is standing on the cusp of history as he looks to become the youngest debutant for India; however, the management has kept him on the bench for the two T20Is against Ireland and the opening match against England. However, the pressure is now firmly on Sanju Samson, who has failed in all three matches.

Dinesh Karthik advised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to bide his time (AFP)

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The clamour continues to grow for Sooryavanshi to play, considering the breakthrough 2026 season he had, hammering 776 runs in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals. Moreover, he also slammed a List-A fifty off just 11 balls, shattering the record books.

However, Karthik wants the team management to show faith in Samson and give him more chances, considering how he helped India win the T20 World Cup earlier this year. The competition saw Samson put on quite a show, playing match-winning knocks against the West Indies (Super 8s), England (semis), and New Zealand (final).

Also Read: AB de Villiers disagrees with Team India's handling of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘When will you unleash him?’

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{{^usCountry}} "Sanju Samson has, once again, had a bit of a failure. Now three innings on the bounce means the calls are coming nice and loud for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but I would still say, Sanju Samson, player of the tournament in the World Cup, he is under pressure," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Sanju Samson has, once again, had a bit of a failure. Now three innings on the bounce means the calls are coming nice and loud for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but I would still say, Sanju Samson, player of the tournament in the World Cup, he is under pressure," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz. {{/usCountry}}

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"I know the whole cricketing world is going to be like, 'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, when is he going to get in?' That is understandable, but I still hope they back someone like Sanju Samson because, under pressure in the World Cup a few months ago, he got the job done, so we have to back him. Vaibhav needs to earn the right to play in this XI even though he is extremely talented, and I have no doubt he is going to do very well in international cricket," he added.

‘Tilak feeling heat’

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Karthik also believes that Team India vice-captain Tilak Varma will also be under the pump despite scoring a half-century in the second T20I against Ireland. The left-hander was slow off the blocks against England in the opening match in Durham.

"Maybe Tilak Varma will feel the heat a little bit, just got a run-a-ball knock again. As a middle-order batter, sometimes in England, it can be very challenging, and he felt it. He did not get the boundaries away," Dinesh Karthik concluded.

India recently lost the T20I series against Ireland and the opening game against England was washed out due to rain. India and England will now meet in the second T20I on Saturday, July 4 in Manchester.