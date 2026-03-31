Vaibhav Sooryavanshi forces ex-India cricketer to change tunes after passing ‘getting hyped way too early’ verdict

Heading into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, all anyone could talk about was whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would suffer from a second-season syndrome and whether his performance would dip in the T20 tournament. However, the 15-year-old laid all concerns to rest in Rajasthan Royals' opening match itself, hitting a half-century off just 15 balls. The left-handed batter eventually scored 52 runs off 17 balls, helping the Riyan Parag-led side to make light work of the 128-run chase, winning the match with eight wickets in hand and more than seven overs to spare. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket, (REUTERS)

Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest to score a T20 century last IPL season, has now also forced former India batter Mohammad Kaif to change his tune about the youngster. Taking to X, Kaif said he initially thought there was too much hype surrounding Sooryavanshi and that time should be given to him to make a name for himself.

However, Kaif now believes the left-hander is ready to “graduate” to the next level, as he has the knack of playing quality, entertaining knocks.