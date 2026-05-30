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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included in India's probables list for Asian Games; Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson in captaincy race

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included the 30-member probables list for the upcoming Asian Games. Suryakumar Yadav excluded. 

Updated on: May 30, 2026 03:35 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old teen sensation, set the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 ablaze, finishing with 776 runs in 16 matches and his performance has now been noticed by the All India Senior Men's Selection Committee. The left-handed batter has been included in India's 30-member probables list for the upcoming Asian Games, while T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav and Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill have been excluded.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in the 30-member probables list for the upcoming Asian Games

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already submitted the list to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for the Games set to be played in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4. It has already been decided that the BCCI will select two T20I teams for the Asian Games and India's home white-ball series against the West Indies.

The men's cricket event at the Asian Games will be played from September 24 to October 3, while the white-ball series between India and the Windies will run from September 27 to October 17, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is.

Also Read: INR 1.10 crore turned to INR 34.80 crore: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL 2026 was worth 252 SUVs, 338 round-trips to London

Harshit Rana, who suffered an injury against New Zealand earlier this year, is expected to regain full fitness and hence has been added to the probables alongside Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna.

Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Harsh Dubey have also made it to the list, but only two out of these four are expected to be selected. The other two will most likely feature in the white-ball series against the West Indies.

Among spinners, the frontline slow bowlers Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Harsh Dubey have made it to the list, but only two of the four are expected to be picked. The other two will play the Windies series.

Here's the full long-list: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni, , Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Vipraj Nigam Nigam, Harshit Rana, Yash Thakur, Washington Sundar.

 
vaibhav suryavanshi suryakumar yadav shubman gill
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