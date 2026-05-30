Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included in India's probables list for Asian Games; Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson in captaincy race

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old teen sensation, set the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 ablaze, finishing with 776 runs in 16 matches and his performance has now been noticed by the All India Senior Men's Selection Committee. The left-handed batter has been included in India's 30-member probables list for the upcoming Asian Games, while T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav and Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill have been excluded.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in the 30-member probables list for the upcoming Asian Games

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already submitted the list to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for the Games set to be played in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4. It has already been decided that the BCCI will select two T20I teams for the Asian Games and India's home white-ball series against the West Indies.

The men's cricket event at the Asian Games will be played from September 24 to October 3, while the white-ball series between India and the Windies will run from September 27 to October 17, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is.

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{{^usCountry}} Since Gill is expected to lead the team in ODIs, he hasn't been picked for the Asian Games. According to news agency PTI, SKY is no longer in the fray for the 2028 T20 World Cup and the Los Angeles Olympics, and hence, his name not featuring in the Asian Games longlist does not come as a surprise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since Gill is expected to lead the team in ODIs, he hasn't been picked for the Asian Games. According to news agency PTI, SKY is no longer in the fray for the 2028 T20 World Cup and the Los Angeles Olympics, and hence, his name not featuring in the Asian Games longlist does not come as a surprise. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Jasprit Bumrah has also been included on the longlist for now, but he's not expected to make the trip to the Asian Games, as the ODI format would be his priority, given the World Cup is set to be played next year in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe. Captaincy race {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jasprit Bumrah has also been included on the longlist for now, but he's not expected to make the trip to the Asian Games, as the ODI format would be his priority, given the World Cup is set to be played next year in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe. Captaincy race {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Since Suryakumar will not feature in the Asian Games, the captain is likely to be one of Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, or Tilak Varma. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since Suryakumar will not feature in the Asian Games, the captain is likely to be one of Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, or Tilak Varma. {{/usCountry}}

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Harshit Rana, who suffered an injury against New Zealand earlier this year, is expected to regain full fitness and hence has been added to the probables alongside Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna.

Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Harsh Dubey have also made it to the list, but only two out of these four are expected to be selected. The other two will most likely feature in the white-ball series against the West Indies.

Among spinners, the frontline slow bowlers Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Harsh Dubey have made it to the list, but only two of the four are expected to be picked. The other two will play the Windies series.

Here's the full long-list: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni, , Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Vipraj Nigam Nigam, Harshit Rana, Yash Thakur, Washington Sundar.

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