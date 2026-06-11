Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves Ashwin stunned, Manjrekar sees future ODI star after 44-run blitz: ‘Not just T20 slogger’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued to showcase his immense potential in the 50-over format with a sparkling knock against Afghanistan A in the second match of the tri-series. The 15-year-old opener made an immediate impact at the top of the order, racing to 44 off just 22 deliveries at a strike rate of 200 and putting the opposition under pressure from the outset.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 44-run gem draws huge praise.(X Image)

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After managing 14 runs in the opening match, albeit with three boundaries, Sooryavanshi looked far more assured in his second outing. Rather than relying solely on aerial aggression, he displayed maturity beyond his years by playing percentage cricket and finding gaps with well-timed strokes along the ground. His innings featured nine boundaries and offered a glimpse of the wide range of shots in his arsenal, reinforcing that he is much more than just a T20 specialist.

Just when a half-century appeared inevitable, Sooryavanshi fell attempting an upper cut over the wicketkeeper off a short delivery. Mohamed Shiraz held on to the catch, ending an entertaining innings on 44 and denying the youngster a deserved fifty.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was full of praise for Sooryavanshi after the 15-year-old's blistering 44-run knock against Afghanistan A. While Sooryavanshi narrowly missed out on a half-century, Ashwin highlighted the youngster's timing and shot-making, noting that the innings was built on far more than just raw power. Reacting on social media, Ashwin wrote:

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{{^usCountry}} "Out ! But 44(21) absolutely entertaining innings, punctuated with some well timed cover drives. We have seen his power, but today was anything but brute force. He is some player this kid. #vaibhavsuryavanshi #INDAvAFGA," Ashwin wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Out ! But 44(21) absolutely entertaining innings, punctuated with some well timed cover drives. We have seen his power, but today was anything but brute force. He is some player this kid. #vaibhavsuryavanshi #INDAvAFGA," Ashwin wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Former India batter and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was equally impressed by Sooryavanshi's knock, pointing out that the teenager's innings came in conditions far different from the batting-friendly surfaces often seen in the IPL. Manjrekar praised the youngster's ability to adapt to the 50-over format and suggested that Sooryavanshi has the potential to excel beyond T20 cricket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former India batter and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was equally impressed by Sooryavanshi's knock, pointing out that the teenager's innings came in conditions far different from the batting-friendly surfaces often seen in the IPL. Manjrekar praised the youngster's ability to adapt to the 50-over format and suggested that Sooryavanshi has the potential to excel beyond T20 cricket. {{/usCountry}}

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"India A is in SL, pitch not as flat as in the IPL & it’s not T20 cricket. So watching Vaibhav Suryavanshi in different batting conditions. And I am excited! He is not just your T20 slogger. He can be a one day phenomenon too! Special talent!" Manjrekar wrote.

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India A is in SL, pitch not as flat as in the IPL & it’s not T20 cricket. So watching Vaibhav Suryavanshi in different batting conditions. And I am excited!

He is not just your T20 slogger. He can be a one day phenomenon too! Special talent! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 11, 2026

Sooryavanshi earns India call-up

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Sooryavanshi's rapid rise continued after a stunning IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, which earned him his maiden India call-up for the T20I series against Ireland and England, along with a place in the Asian Games squad. The left-hander finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer, piling up 776 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 237.30 and establishing himself as one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket.

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