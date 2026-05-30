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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lost for words as Riyan Parag vents frustration after youngster misses century

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was involved in an animated conversation with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the youngster missed yet another century. 

Updated on: May 30, 2026 06:11 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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It was a case of being so close yet so far. For the second game in a row, Rajasthan Royals opening batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed out on a century. After smashing 97 runs in the Eliminator against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 15-year-old backed this performance up with another 96 runs against the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 in Mullanpur. The stage was set for Sooryavanshi to smash his third Indian Premier League (IPL) century and second of the 2026 edition. However, it wasn't meant to be, as a short delivery once again led to his downfall.

Riyan Parag was involved in an animated conversation with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi(Screengrab - JioHotstar)

Sooryavanshi, whose knock was studded with eight fours and seven maximums, was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada on the second delivery of the 18th over. His dismissal was all too similar to the previous game against the Sunrisers, as he was once again caught at the third man.

Rabada bowled a short delivery outside off, and Sooryavanshi attempted an upper cut, and in the end, Prasidh Krishna got under the call for a safe catch. The left-hander trudged off the field, but he did get a rousing reception from the entire Mullanpur stadium.

Also Read: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi keeps getting out in the 90s; Sunil Gavaskar identifies a ‘weakness’ at last

Sooryavanshi now also has the joint-highest dismissals in the 90s (3), alongside David Warner, KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Speaking of the game between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans, the former posted 214/6 in 20 overs after opting to bat. Apart from Sooryavanshi, Ravindra Jadeja and Donovan Ferreira also chipped in with valuable contributions, hitting unbeaten 45 and 38, respectively.

However, this total didn't prove enough, as Shubman Gill returned with a 104-run knock to set up the Gujarat Titans' win. In the end, GT cruised home with seven wickets in hand and eight balls to spare. The Titans will now face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31.

 
vaibhav suryavanshi riyan parag
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