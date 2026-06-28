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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi nudged to ‘cope with fielding’ as shortcoming laid bare: ‘He might be tired if he bats second’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan exposed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's weakness, asking Harry Brook and Co. to take advantage of it in the upcoming series. 

Updated on: Jun 28, 2026 06:27 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Former England captain Michael Vaughan was all praise for the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but also laid bare one weakness, saying the fielding department might be the one where the youngster needs to improve a little bit. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season saw the left-handed batter play as an impact sub in some matches, and the tactic of the Rajasthan Royals left even the youngster puzzled, as one of the coaches revealed that Sooryavanshi prides himself on his fielding.

Michael Vaughan exposed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's weakness(ANI Pic Service)

Vaughan said that no one really knows whether Sooryavanshi can handle the workload of being in the field first and hence asked Harry Brook's England to take advantage of the situation and ask India to bowl first whenever they win the toss in the upcoming five-match series, beginning July 1 in Durham.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi asked to wait for debut as ‘there’s no place for him': ‘There should be no superstar culture’

Vaughan might have advised England to bat first, but Sooryavanshi is no stranger to fielding, as he stayed for hours in the field during the U19 World Cup and the recent Tri-Nation A series. However, the recent India A matches saw Sooryavanshi bat first on all the occasions.

Sooryavanshi didn't get to make his T20I debut in the opener against Ireland on Friday, as he warmed the bench. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson got their chance, and it remains to be seen whether the management decides to give one of them a rest and bring the youngster into the lineup to make him the youngest ever debutant for Team India.

The left-hander has had a memorable 2026 so far, scoring 175 in the U19 World Cup final and then backing it up with a 776-run season for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 season.

 
vaibhav suryavanshi
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Vaibhav Sooryavanshi nudged to ‘cope with fielding’ as shortcoming laid bare: ‘He might be tired if he bats second’
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