Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts after younger brother Aashirwad, aged 10, smashes century in Bihar

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a proud brother, and why shouldn't he be? Taking a cue from the 15-year-old, Aashirwad, the younger brother of the Rajasthan Royals star, smashed 103 runs off 87 balls in a local match in Bihar. The 10-year-old smashed 20 boundaries and one six, scoring at a strike rate of 118.39. This knock was played by Aashirwad for Cricket Academy Tajpur in Samastipur, and this ton helped the side post 234/4 in 29.5 overs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was proud after his younger brother smashed a century(SLC)

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Sooryavanshi, who is currently in Sri Lanka for the ongoing Tri-Nation Series between India A, Sri Lanka A, and Afghanistan A, shared an Instagram Story congratulating his brother on the latest accomplishment.

Vaibhav congratulates his younger brother.

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{{^usCountry}} It looks like Sooryavanshi's brother has also decided to walk on the same path as him. Speaking of the 15-year-old, he recently became the youngest to be selected for the senior India squad, having been named in the team for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It looks like Sooryavanshi's brother has also decided to walk on the same path as him. Speaking of the 15-year-old, he recently became the youngest to be selected for the senior India squad, having been named in the team for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sooryavanshi broke Sachin Tendulkar's 36-year-old record of earning an India call-up at the age of 15. When the squad was announced, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed to Hindustan Times Digital that the board would make a special provision for the youngster, and that his parents would be allowed to accompany him to the UK. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sooryavanshi broke Sachin Tendulkar's 36-year-old record of earning an India call-up at the age of 15. When the squad was announced, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed to Hindustan Times Digital that the board would make a special provision for the youngster, and that his parents would be allowed to accompany him to the UK. {{/usCountry}}

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“We will make a request to his parents. If they are willing to go, then they can go. If his parents wish to go to England, BCCI will support that because he is a kid. So, he would need some time to assimilate with the senior boys. So, from that perspective, we are helping. This is not something we allow all parents to do. It is not that, but because he is 15 years old, he should feel comfortable, and he should take some time to adjust to the adult world,” Saikia told HT Digital.

Sooryavanshi is currently in Sri Lanka for the ongoing Tri-Nation Series. In the opening two matches against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A, the left-hander returned with scores of 14 and 44.

Sooryavanshi's IPL performance

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Sooryavanshi had a time to remember in the IPL 2026 for the Royals, smashing 776 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 237.31. He also won multiple awards, including the Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player of the Year and Super Striker.

He smashed one century and also had two ninety-plus scores to his name. He missed out on tons in both the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans, respectively.

The youngster had began the year on a sensational note, smashing 175 runs in the U19 World Cup final against England, helping India win yet another title.

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