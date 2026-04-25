Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals nothing but the truth after single-handedly destroying SRH with third-fastest IPL century

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turned Rajasthan Royals’ innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad into another statement of intent, smashing a 37-ball 103 and moving into the Orange Cap lead during a night that confirmed his growing authority over IPL 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates after reaching his century vs SRH.(REUTERS)

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The teenage opener framed the innings not as a wild assault, but as the result of a clear pre-match plan: play freely, trust the surface, and back his scoring options. Speaking during a mid-match interaction on JioHotstar, Sooryavanshi said Rajasthan had entered the game with the intention of removing hesitation from their batting.

Sooryavanshi explains method behind his assault

“I don't have a plan for a first-ball six,” Sooryavanshi said. “Before the match, we planned to play freely. To back our game. I thought the wicket was playing well, I backed my game.”

That clarity showed in the way he approached the innings. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not merely attack the SRH bowlers. He seized control of the match’s tempo early and forced the bowling side into defensive thinking. His half-century came in just 15 balls, and he kept accelerating until he reached three figures in 36 deliveries, the third fastest century in IPL history.

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{{^usCountry}} The innings had the violence of instinct, but Sooryavanshi’s own explanation suggested a deeper method behind it. He spoke about visualisation, shot selection and reading the conditions rather than simply swinging through the line. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The innings had the violence of instinct, but Sooryavanshi’s own explanation suggested a deeper method behind it. He spoke about visualisation, shot selection and reading the conditions rather than simply swinging through the line. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “For the team, I wanted to give my 100% and back my game,” he said. “I thought that about what shots I can play, and try to visualise it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For the team, I wanted to give my 100% and back my game,” he said. “I thought that about what shots I can play, and try to visualise it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That captured the difference between recklessness and clarity. Sooryavanshi’s batting looked outrageous from the outside, but it was built around a clear assessment of what the pitch allowed and what the bowlers were offering. Once he felt the ball was coming on well, he trusted his hands, his range and his preparation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That captured the difference between recklessness and clarity. Sooryavanshi’s batting looked outrageous from the outside, but it was built around a clear assessment of what the pitch allowed and what the bowlers were offering. Once he felt the ball was coming on well, he trusted his hands, his range and his preparation. {{/usCountry}}

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For Rajasthan, the century carried weight beyond the individual milestone. Sooryavanshi’s 103 came off only 37 balls and became the defining contribution in their total of 228/6. The rest of the innings revolved around him, with his early burst giving RR the control and cushion needed to put SRH under scoreboard pressure.

The Orange Cap added another layer to the moment. Sooryavanshi has not only produced one of the most explosive innings of the season, but has also moved to the top of the run-scoring chart. In a tournament packed with established names and proven match-winners, his rise has become one of the sharpest storylines of IPL 2026.

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What stood out most was the contrast between the innings and the interview. The knock was brutal, fast and match-shaping. The explanation was simple, almost matter-of-fact. Sooryavanshi did not dress it up. He backed his game, trusted the pitch, visualised his shots and delivered a hundred that pushed him into the Orange Cap.

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