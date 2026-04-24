'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s raw power, Priyansh Arya’s effortless timing': Cheteshwar Pujara breaks it down

Modern T20 cricket is evolving at a rapid pace, becoming increasingly batter-dominated, with frequent use of flat pitches where 200-plus is often just a competitive total. Traditional batters are having to constantly adapt to the modern white-ball demands, as the next generation of openers reshape the format by maximising the powerplay. High scoring rates and attacking intent are now the norm, and those unable to keep up risk being left behind.

Cheteshwar Pujara explains what sets Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Priyansh Arya apart.(HT and AFP)

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With the Indian Premier League in full swing and producing run-heavy contests, attention has shifted to the next crop of Indian batters who could lead in this format. Rajasthan Royals’ teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Punjab Kings’ opening sensation Priyansh Arya have grabbed the spotlight, setting new benchmarks while guiding their sides with remarkable composure for their age.

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara praised their technical maturity and clarity of intent, noting how they back their strokes without hesitation. He added that their success comes from a clear understanding of their game, something that usually takes years to develop.

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{{^usCountry}} “What stands out for me is not just the stroke play, it’s the clarity. At that age, most players are still figuring out where they belong, but Priyansh and Vaibhav already know exactly how they want to play the game. It’s not about reckless hitting; it’s about backing your intent without second-guessing,” said Pujara on JioHotstar’s ‘Champions Waali Commentary’. “Vaibhav, Priyansh doing it on their own terms” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What stands out for me is not just the stroke play, it’s the clarity. At that age, most players are still figuring out where they belong, but Priyansh and Vaibhav already know exactly how they want to play the game. It’s not about reckless hitting; it’s about backing your intent without second-guessing,” said Pujara on JioHotstar’s ‘Champions Waali Commentary’. “Vaibhav, Priyansh doing it on their own terms” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pujara further distinguished their playing styles while noting the intent remains the same. He highlighted Sooryavanshi’s ability to clear the boundary ropes with that brutal force which he brings in every stroke without resorting to slog it, while the 25-year-old batter from PBKS relies more on his natural timing, an attribute which cannot be taught just through training behind the scenes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pujara further distinguished their playing styles while noting the intent remains the same. He highlighted Sooryavanshi’s ability to clear the boundary ropes with that brutal force which he brings in every stroke without resorting to slog it, while the 25-year-old batter from PBKS relies more on his natural timing, an attribute which cannot be taught just through training behind the scenes. {{/usCountry}}

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“Vaibhav brings that raw, uncompromising power, while Priyansh gives you time on the ball that you simply can’t teach.”

“Together, they’re redefining what a Powerplay can look like, and more importantly, they’re doing it on their own terms. Obviously, they will continue to improve and grow but what I am seeing at such a young age is very exciting,” added Pujara.

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Pujara’s remarks carry weight. The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi has already lit up the IPL, scoring 254 runs at a strike rate of around 220, including 26 fours and 20 sixes, and currently sits fifth in the Orange Cap race. His impact in the powerplay has been remarkable, with nearly 87% of his runs coming through boundaries. He has also set a record as the fastest to 500 IPL runs, getting there in just 222 balls, highlighted by a blistering 50-plus off 15 balls against Chennai Super Kings.

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Arya, meanwhile, has brought fresh energy to PBKS, who are eyeing the title after falling short against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in last season’s final. He has scored 211 runs in five innings, including a superb 93 off 37 balls against Lucknow Super Giants, combining clean hitting with the ability to steady the innings when needed, with 9 sixes and 4 fours.

With players like Sooryavanshi and Arya emerging, India’s T20 future looks secure. It’s no surprise that a red-ball stalwart like Pujara has been quick to recognise their potential despite their age.

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