Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns Rahul Dravid chat into Jasprit Bumrah's reality; played the ball not the bowler

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a shy 15-year-old, soft-spoken, brief in his answers, with a sheepish smile. But it is his sheer fortitude that has already earned him a reputation in world cricket. Rahul Dravid and Sanju Samson had seen a glimpse of it on the eve of his IPL debut last season. Jasprit Bumrah experienced it first-hand on Tuesday night in Guwahati.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored two sixes in an over against Jasprit Bumrah

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Although it happened a year ago, Samson recently recalled a conversation during the BCCI annual awards that left both him and Dravid stunned.

It was ahead of Rajasthan Royals’ clash against Lucknow Super Giants last season, when Sooryavanshi, signed for INR 1.1 crore at the December 2024 mega auction, was set to make his IPL debut. On the eve of the match, Dravid, then RR head coach, wanted to check on the youngster’s mindset.

“I was actually there in the meeting,” Samson said. “Rahul sir called him in and told me, ‘Sanju, we need to talk to him. He’s very young; we have to guide him.’”

“What’s the plan?” Dravid asked.

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stunned Jasprit Bumrah, but that is only half the story

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{{^usCountry}} Sooryavanshi replied without hesitation: “Agar pehla ball mere zone mein hoga, toh uda dunga.” (If the first ball is in my zone, I’ll hit it in the air.) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sooryavanshi replied without hesitation: “Agar pehla ball mere zone mein hoga, toh uda dunga.” (If the first ball is in my zone, I’ll hit it in the air.) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The response may have surprised Dravid, but it perfectly captured the youngster’s fearless mindset. A day later, he backed it up, smashing seasoned India all-rounder Shardul Thakur for a six off the very first ball he faced on debut. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The response may have surprised Dravid, but it perfectly captured the youngster’s fearless mindset. A day later, he backed it up, smashing seasoned India all-rounder Shardul Thakur for a six off the very first ball he faced on debut. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Whether Dravid watched Tuesday night’s game or not, Bumrah certainly felt that same audacity up close, as the teenager took him on in a five-ball face-off during the rain-curtailed clash at Barsapara Stadium. Bumrah vs Sooryavanshi – Round 1 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Whether Dravid watched Tuesday night’s game or not, Bumrah certainly felt that same audacity up close, as the teenager took him on in a five-ball face-off during the rain-curtailed clash at Barsapara Stadium. Bumrah vs Sooryavanshi – Round 1 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The cricketing world had nearly witnessed this contest last year, when Rajasthan Royals faced Mumbai Indians just days after Sooryavanshi’s record 101-run blitz against Gujarat Titans. But the teenager fell before Bumrah was introduced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cricketing world had nearly witnessed this contest last year, when Rajasthan Royals faced Mumbai Indians just days after Sooryavanshi’s record 101-run blitz against Gujarat Titans. But the teenager fell before Bumrah was introduced. {{/usCountry}}

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Rain nearly denied the rematch again. A three-hour delay forced the match to be reduced to 11 overs. After Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered Deepak Chahar for 22 runs in the opening over, Bumrah, widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers across formats, entered the attack.

At the other end stood Sooryavanshi, yet to make his international debut, yet already carrying the reputation of one of the most destructive young batters in the game.

The first ball wasn’t vintage Bumrah. From over the wicket, he offered a leg-stump half-volley at 131.2 kph, a rare miss in length.

Sooryavanshi didn’t hesitate. Living up to his own mantra, he flicked it over long-on for six, leaving Bumrah with a wry smile.

Bumrah responded with a better delivery next ball, but Sooryavanshi nudged it for a single. Jaiswal immediately gave him the strike back, and the teenager delivered again.

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This time, Bumrah went short and into the body. Sooryavanshi, already being compared to legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, rocked back swiftly and swiveled it over backward square leg for another six.

Round 1 belonged to Sooryavanshi, 13 runs off five balls.

It forced Hardik Pandya into a rethink, as Bumrah was held back until the seventh over, by which time the teenager had already departed for a 14-ball 39.

‘Played the ball, not the bowler’

Beyond the spectacle, former India cricketer Rohan Gavaskar perhaps summed it up best.

“Everyone wondered how he would face Bumrah, but he showed no hesitation. That’s the best part about him, he played the ball, not the bowler. It sounds cliché, but it’s incredibly hard to do,” he told Cricbuzz.

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For Bumrah, though, this rivalry is far from over. Round 2 awaits when Mumbai Indians host Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede on May 24.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aratrick Mondal ...Read More Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening. Read Less

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