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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was repeatedly taunted ‘this is not IPL’ before Dambulla spat; hosts regret saga

A Sri Lankan player reportedly had been trying to get under the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's skin since the opening match of the tournament on June 9.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 07:20 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Fresh details have emerged from the Dambulla flashpoint involving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. While the 15-year-old has faced criticism on social media for losing his cool after India's Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A on Monday, new revelations suggest the incident may have been the culmination of sustained sledging that began much earlier in the tri-series.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated altercation with Sri Lanka A players on Monday

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Sri Lanka A player Vishen Halambage — one of the players involved in the verbal exchanges that triggered Sooryavanshi's angry reaction after Monday's game — had been trying to get under the teenager's skin since the opening match of the tournament on June 9 at the same venue.

Sources familiar with the developments told the publication that Halambage repeatedly sledged Sooryavanshi during that first encounter and continued doing so throughout Monday's contest. The taunts reportedly intensified when the Indian opener walked out to bat in the Super Over. Among the remarks directed at him was: "Go home, this is not the IPL."

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s conduct a red flag as harsh realities of the game catch up with a boy entering a man’s world

Earlier this week, Cricbuzz had also reported that some members of the Sri Lanka A camp felt an apology should be offered to the Indian team, although it remains unclear whether any formal apology was eventually made. The report suggested that several individuals within the home camp were unhappy with the manner in which the post-match scenes unfolded and the attention they drew away from Sri Lanka A's victory.

 
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