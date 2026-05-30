Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 72 sixes did more than beat Chris Gayle - they rewired IPL batting

For 14 years, Chris Gayle's 59 sixes in IPL 2012 sat in the record books the way certain numbers do: not just as a stat, but a statement of impossibility. No one came close. Gayle that season was operating at a frequency the format hadn't seen before. 733 runs, a century, eight fifties, and a strike rate of 162 that made even the best batters look slow. He was the universe boss, and 2012 was his throne room. Chris Gayle for RCB in IPL 2012 and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026.

Then a 15-year-old from Bihar walked in and blew the door off.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL 2026 season, 776 runs, 72 sixes, strike rate 238, did not just break Gayle's record. It rewrote the ceiling. But the raw numbers hide something more interesting: these two seasons, played 14 years apart, represent fundamentally different philosophies of destruction.

The Same Violence, Different Anatomy Start with what they share. Both men ended with one century, a cluster of scores in the 80s and 90s, and a boundary-hitting frequency that embarrassed their peers. Both hit ten-plus sixes in an innings multiple times in their respective seasons. By the aggregate, they look like variants of the same player.

They are not.

Chris Gayle's 2012 was a middle-overs masterpiece. He scored 411 of his 733 runs between overs 7 and 15, 56% of his total, at a strike rate of 171. He let the powerplay come to him, often building quietly (169 runs in 151 balls at just SR 112 in the first six overs), before detonating once the field spread. It was a predatory approach: absorb, assess, annihilate.