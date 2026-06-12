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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's batting has 'depth', says Manjrekar; backs him to conquer ODIs: 'He can be a 50-over phenomenon'

Sanjay Manjrekar believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's performances in Sri Lanka offer a more accurate assessment of his batting ability than his exploits in the IPL.

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 04:15 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi now faces the challenge of proving himself in the 50-over format after a sensational Indian Premier League season, where he dominated bowling attacks and finished among the leading run-scorers. The Indian selectors have already rewarded his exploits with a maiden T20I call-up for the tours of England and Ireland, as well as the Asian Games squad. At the same time, they are fast-tracking his ODI development through India A's ongoing tri-series tour of Sri Lanka. The 15-year-old continued to impress with a sparkling 44 off just 22 balls against Afghanistan A. On a surface that offered assistance to the bowlers, Sooryavanshi displayed impressive composure and game awareness, avoiding unnecessary risks and relying on crisp strokeplay. Most of his shots stayed along the ground as he struck nine boundaries, underlining both his maturity and attacking intent.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 44 runs off 22 balls vs Afghanistan A.(SLC)

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes Sooryavanshi's performances in Sri Lanka offer a more accurate assessment of his batting ability than his exploits in the IPL. Impressed by the teenager's approach in challenging conditions, Manjrekar said the India A tri-series has revealed a different side to Suryavanshi's game, highlighting the depth and maturity in his batting.

"India A are playing a tri-series in Sri Lanka, and I am watching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi quite closely. Whatever name he has made till now, it has been in the IPL and in T20Is, and that is not the right environment to diagnose a player. I know that this is just an 'A' series, but the pitches are not flat here, like it is in the IPL. But I was able to see some depth in Suryavanshi's batting," Manjrekar said on his social media handle.

 
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Home / Cricket News / Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's batting has 'depth', says Manjrekar; backs him to conquer ODIs: 'He can be a 50-over phenomenon'
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