Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's batting has 'depth', says Manjrekar; backs him to conquer ODIs: 'He can be a 50-over phenomenon'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi now faces the challenge of proving himself in the 50-over format after a sensational Indian Premier League season, where he dominated bowling attacks and finished among the leading run-scorers. The Indian selectors have already rewarded his exploits with a maiden T20I call-up for the tours of England and Ireland, as well as the Asian Games squad. At the same time, they are fast-tracking his ODI development through India A's ongoing tri-series tour of Sri Lanka. The 15-year-old continued to impress with a sparkling 44 off just 22 balls against Afghanistan A. On a surface that offered assistance to the bowlers, Sooryavanshi displayed impressive composure and game awareness, avoiding unnecessary risks and relying on crisp strokeplay. Most of his shots stayed along the ground as he struck nine boundaries, underlining both his maturity and attacking intent.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 44 runs off 22 balls vs Afghanistan A.(SLC)

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Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes Sooryavanshi's performances in Sri Lanka offer a more accurate assessment of his batting ability than his exploits in the IPL. Impressed by the teenager's approach in challenging conditions, Manjrekar said the India A tri-series has revealed a different side to Suryavanshi's game, highlighting the depth and maturity in his batting.

"India A are playing a tri-series in Sri Lanka, and I am watching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi quite closely. Whatever name he has made till now, it has been in the IPL and in T20Is, and that is not the right environment to diagnose a player. I know that this is just an 'A' series, but the pitches are not flat here, like it is in the IPL. But I was able to see some depth in Suryavanshi's batting," Manjrekar said on his social media handle.

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read - 'India could lose Vaibhav Sooryavanshi': Dale Steyn's warning as he places whiz kid above Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli “Sooryavanshi can be a 50-over phenomenon as well” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Manjrekar pointed to the youngster's technique, temperament and ability to adapt to challenging conditions as signs that he could thrive in the 50-over format, rather than being viewed solely as a T20 specialist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manjrekar pointed to the youngster's technique, temperament and ability to adapt to challenging conditions as signs that he could thrive in the 50-over format, rather than being viewed solely as a T20 specialist. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Now I am a bit excited after seeing his batting. If you are thinking that he is just a T20 slogger, then you are wrong. I saw him defend quite well with a straight bat, I have seen him time the ball well. I know the sample size is small, but I think he can be a 50-over phenomenon as well," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Now I am a bit excited after seeing his batting. If you are thinking that he is just a T20 slogger, then you are wrong. I saw him defend quite well with a straight bat, I have seen him time the ball well. I know the sample size is small, but I think he can be a 50-over phenomenon as well," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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