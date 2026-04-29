Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's violence against world-class bowlers amazes Cheteshwar Pujara: ‘It’s pure cinema watching him'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL 2026 season is no longer being treated as a teenage wonder story. The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener has started changing matches with such force that even a classical batter like Cheteshwar Pujara has been drawn into the spectacle. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of the Rajasthan Royals playing a shot against the Punjab Kings. (Hindustan Times)

Sooryavanshi produced another brutal Powerplay burst against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, smashing 43 off just 16 balls in Rajasthan Royals’ successful chase of 223. The innings changed the shape of the match. Punjab’s spinners later dragged the contest back with control and wickets, but Sooryavanshi’s early assault ensured RR were never buried under the asking rate.

Pujara, speaking on JioStar, said watching the teenager bat has become a spectacle in itself. “It’s pure cinema watching Vaibhav Suryavanshi bat,” Pujara said. “The way he approaches every bowler with that fearless mindset is remarkable. He simply watches the ball and backs himself to strike it. What stands out is that even when the opposition knows he’s going to attack, they still struggle to contain him. That consistency, combined with his fearless intent in the Powerplay, is what gives his team a decisive edge and sets up games like this,” he added.

Sooryavanshi turns another big chase into RR’s advantage The praise carried extra weight because of the match situation. Punjab Kings had posted 222/4 and looked well placed to protect their unbeaten run. RR needed a start that did more than keep them alive. They needed someone to immediately disturb Punjab’s plans, force field changes, and make the chase feel smaller than it was.

Sooryavanshi did exactly that. His 43 came at a strike rate of 268.75 and included five sixes. The left-hander once again showed why he has become one of the most watched players of the season, following his earlier record-breaking century and a series of ultra-aggressive starts at the top of the order.

Punjab did fight back through spin. Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar found enough grip from the surface to slow Rajasthan down in the middle overs. Chahal, in particular, threatened to pull the match back towards Punjab with a three-wicket spell, finishing with 3/36 from his four overs.

Pujara also praised Chahal’s courage and control despite the eventual result going against Punjab. “Yuzvendra Chahal was exceptional, especially in the way he used his variations. Even after being hit, he had the courage to keep flighting the ball, changing his pace and lines to create opportunities,” Pujara said.

“His control over speed, ranging from the mid-70s to the mid-90s, makes it difficult for batters to settle. In T20 cricket, that variation is crucial, and what stood out was his willingness to stick to his plans and attack, which made it a very impactful spell,” he added.

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While Sooryavanshi has taken much of the attention, Yashasvi Jaiswal has quietly formed a dangerous opening combination with him. Jaiswal made another important contribution against Punjab and has now scored 306 runs in nine innings this season at an average of 43.71 and a strike rate of 158.54.

Former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan said Jaiswal’s role beside Sooryavanshi has been just as important to Rajasthan’s balance.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal is showing great maturity for someone still so young. He’s playing like the experienced batter in that partnership, understanding when to step back and let Vaibhav Suryavanshi play his natural attacking game,” McClenaghan said on the same show.

“What stands out is how he adapts. Once the situation demands, he shifts gears and takes control of the innings. It creates a perfect balance between the two, almost like a yin-yang combination, and that chemistry at the top is working really well for Rajasthan Royals.”

For RR, that balance is becoming central to their campaign. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi brings the early chaos. Jaiswal brings the stabilising intelligence. Together, they are giving Rajasthan the kind of starts that allow the middle order to chase games from a position of control rather than panic.

Against Punjab, Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey eventually completed the chase, but the first serious wound had been opened by Sooryavanshi. That is why Pujara’s “pure cinema” line lands. It captures not just the entertainment of a 15-year-old swinging freely, but the growing reality that his batting is already deciding the tempo of IPL matches.