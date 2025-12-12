Vaibhav Suryavanshi fires back after being sledged by UAE wicketkeeper: ‘Mai Bihar se hu…’

It was a typical day for Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The 14-year-old rocked up at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai, smashing 171 runs off 95 balls for India against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the U19 Asia Cup on Friday. The southpaw's innings was studded with nine boundaries and 14 sixes, and as a result of this performance, Suryavanshi broke the world record for hitting the most maximums in a single innings in Youth ODIs. The big-hitting display helped India post 433/6, and in the end, the total proved to be enough as the Ayush Mhatre-led side registered a comprehensive 234-run win. Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 171 runs against the UAE(BCCI)

The match between India and UAE Colts turned out to be fiery, and the latter's wicketkeeper, Saleh Amin, kept on sledging Suryavanshi from behind the stumps. The Indian opening batter also didn't take it lying down as he responded in style by smashing the bowlers all around the park.

Suryavanshi was looking set to hit a double century, but he ended up losing his wicket against the run of play off the bowling of Uddish Suri. However, he had the job by then, and in the end, the finishing flourish was provided by the middle-order, helping the team post more than 400 runs on the board.

During the post-match presentation, the youngster was asked about the sledging war with the UAE keeper, and it was then that Suryavanshi fired back, giving an absolute cracker of a reply.

“Me Bihar se belong karta hu. Pichle se koi kuch bhi bole, utna farak nahi padhta (I belong to Bihar. No matter what the other person is saying from behind, I really don't care). The keeper was talking to me, it's their job to keep saying things, but I was focused on my own game, and I was looking to do what I wanted to do,” said Suryavanshi during the post-match presentation.

‘Play long’

The left-handed batter also said that his focus was on playing as long as possible to keep the team in good standing. The innings was slightly different from the previous ones for Suryavanshi as he also brought the reverse sweeps and scoops, quite contrary to his nature.

“I was trying to play as long as possible. At the start, I took some time as I was reading the wicket. After 10-12 balls, I started to back my game,” said Suryavanshi.

“I played one reverse sweep and one scoop shot. I was practicing before the game hence I brought it out in the game,” he added.

India will next square off against Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup on Sunday, December 14.